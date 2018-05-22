Precast Concrete 2018: Global Market Forecast to 2022 - Rise in New Construction Projects in Emerging Economies

The precast concrete market is expected to grow from USD 104.03 Billion in 2017 to USD 138.96 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 5.96%. The precast concrete market is expected to witness high growth as a result of the rising urbanization, large-scale investments in infrastructure & industrial sectors, and rising construction activities in emerging economies.



This report has been segmented on the basis of element, construction type, end-use sector, and region. The non-residential sector is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the precast concrete market during the forecast period. The gradual shift of building contractors and consumers toward cost-efficient, eco-friendly, and modern building techniques are creating growth opportunities for the precast concrete market.



On the basis of the element, the columns & beams segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to factors such as improved work-zone safety for workers, easier material handling, and minimized need for scaffolding encourage contractors and builders to adopt the precast construction technique. The girders segment is expected to play a key role in changing the precast concrete market and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



In terms of value, the elemental construction segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as keen interest from contractors and builders in using individual precast modules to build an entire structure across residential and non-residential construction sectors and increase in public and private investments in global infrastructural development, especially in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific and South America.



The construction industry witnessed a significant change with the introduction of precast technology as it allows building more structures with reduced time and cost as compared to the conventional on-site construction method. Being constructed under a closed and controlled facility, the precast modules are less affected by adverse environmental conditions such as excessive moisture, heat, and pollution. In addition to this, factors such as improved work-zone safety for workers, easier material handling, and minimized need for scaffolding are encouraging contractors and builders to adopt the precast construction technique.



Currently, Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of precast concrete products, with China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and Australia being the major markets. The Asia Pacific precast concrete market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the building & construction industry and improvements in financial conditions in the region have led to the increase in demand for precast concrete elements. The growth of the precast concrete market in these countries is driven by factors such as an increase in construction activities of residential and non-residential buildings, the rise in population, and economic development of the region.



Factors such as weak economic conditions in many European countries such as Spain, Greece, Romania, and the UK as the aftermath of the financial recession of 2007-2009 and skeptical mindset of people toward the quality of precast structures might restrict the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Regional Scope

1.3.2 Periodization Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Emerging Economies to Register High Growth in Terms of Demand for Precast Concrete

4.2 Precast Concrete Market, By Element

4.3 Precast Concrete Market, By Construction Type

4.4 Precast Concrete Market, By End-Use Sector

4.5 Asia Pacific Precast Concrete Market, By Element & Country

4.6 Precast Concrete Market: Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increase in Population and Rapid Urbanization Translating to a Large Number of New Construction Projects

5.1.1.2 Growth in Infrastructure Investment and Industrialization

5.1.1.3 Increase in Concerns Toward Work-Zone Safety and Need for Lower Environmental Impacts

5.1.1.4 Need for Reduced Construction Time and Cost

5.1.1.5 Ease of Installation and Removal

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Economic Downturn in Major Regions

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Rise in New Construction Projects in Emerging Economies

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Lack of Awareness About the Precast Concrete Method Among End Users

5.1.4.2 Volatility in Transportation Charges Can Create an Unpredictable Business Environment



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain

6.2.1 Product Development & Distribution are an Integral Part of the Supply Chain in the Precast Concrete Market

6.2.2 Prominent Companies

6.2.3 Small & Medium Enterprises

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.4 Macro Economic Factors

6.4.1 Rising Population

6.4.2 Increase in Middle-Class Population, 2009-2030

6.4.3 Developing Economics, GDP (Purchasing Power Parity), 2015

6.4.4 GDP & Contribution to the Construction Industry, By Country



7 Precast Concrete Market, By Element

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Columns & Beams

7.3 Walls & Barriers

7.4 Floors & Roofs

7.5 Utility Vaults

7.6 Girders

7.7 Pipes

7.8 Paving Slabs

7.9 Others



8 Precast Concrete Market, By Construction Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Elemental Construction

8.3 Permanent Modular Buildings

8.4 Relocatable Buildings



9 Precast Concrete Market, By End-Use Sector

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Non-Residential

9.3 Residential



10 Precast Concrete Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 Italy

10.3.3 Russia

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 UK

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 Australia

10.4.4 India

10.4.5 Indonesia

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 UAE

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 South Africa

10.5.4 Turkey

10.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.3 Rest of South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Contracts, Collaborations, Partnerships, Agreements & Joint Ventures

11.3.2 Investments, Expansions & Divestments

11.3.3 Acquisitions

11.3.4 New Product Launches



12 Company Profiles

12.1 ACS, Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios, S.A.

12.2 Bouygues Construction

12.3 Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.

12.4 Balfour Beatty PLC

12.5 Laing O'Rourke

12.6 Larsen & Toubro Limited

12.7 Taisei Corporation

12.8 Skanska AB

12.9 CRH PLC

12.10 Julius Berger Nigeria PLC

12.11 Red Sea Housing Services

12.12 Atco Group

12.13 Vinci

12.14 Kiewit Corporation

12.15 Other Players

12.15.1 Oldcastle Precast

12.15.2 Komatsu Ltd.

12.15.3 Modular Space Corporation

12.15.4 KEF Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd.

12.15.5 Preca Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

12.15.6 Nanaimo Precast

12.15.7 Coreslab Structures

12.15.8 Coltman Precast Concrete Ltd.

12.15.9 Metromont Corporation

12.15.10 Styl-Comp Group

12.15.11 Smeet Precast



