Precast Concrete 2018: Global Market Forecast to 2022 - Rise in New Construction Projects in Emerging Economies

The "Precast Concrete Market by Element (Columns & Beams, Floors & Roofs, Girders, Walls & Barriers, Utility Vaults), Construction Type (Elemental, Permanent Modular, Relocatable), End-use Sector (Residential, Non-residential) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The precast concrete market is expected to grow from USD 104.03 Billion in 2017 to USD 138.96 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 5.96%. The precast concrete market is expected to witness high growth as a result of the rising urbanization, large-scale investments in infrastructure & industrial sectors, and rising construction activities in emerging economies.
This report has been segmented on the basis of element, construction type, end-use sector, and region. The non-residential sector is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the precast concrete market during the forecast period. The gradual shift of building contractors and consumers toward cost-efficient, eco-friendly, and modern building techniques are creating growth opportunities for the precast concrete market.
On the basis of the element, the columns & beams segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to factors such as improved work-zone safety for workers, easier material handling, and minimized need for scaffolding encourage contractors and builders to adopt the precast construction technique. The girders segment is expected to play a key role in changing the precast concrete market and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
In terms of value, the elemental construction segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as keen interest from contractors and builders in using individual precast modules to build an entire structure across residential and non-residential construction sectors and increase in public and private investments in global infrastructural development, especially in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific and South America.
The construction industry witnessed a significant change with the introduction of precast technology as it allows building more structures with reduced time and cost as compared to the conventional on-site construction method. Being constructed under a closed and controlled facility, the precast modules are less affected by adverse environmental conditions such as excessive moisture, heat, and pollution. In addition to this, factors such as improved work-zone safety for workers, easier material handling, and minimized need for scaffolding are encouraging contractors and builders to adopt the precast construction technique.
Currently, Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of precast concrete products, with China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and Australia being the major markets. The Asia Pacific precast concrete market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the building & construction industry and improvements in financial conditions in the region have led to the increase in demand for precast concrete elements. The growth of the precast concrete market in these countries is driven by factors such as an increase in construction activities of residential and non-residential buildings, the rise in population, and economic development of the region.
Factors such as weak economic conditions in many European countries such as Spain, Greece, Romania, and the UK as the aftermath of the financial recession of 2007-2009 and skeptical mindset of people toward the quality of precast structures might restrict the growth of the market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.3.1 Regional Scope
1.3.2 Periodization Considered
1.4 Currency Considered
1.5 Unit Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Emerging Economies to Register High Growth in Terms of Demand for Precast Concrete
4.2 Precast Concrete Market, By Element
4.3 Precast Concrete Market, By Construction Type
4.4 Precast Concrete Market, By End-Use Sector
4.5 Asia Pacific Precast Concrete Market, By Element & Country
4.6 Precast Concrete Market: Key Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Increase in Population and Rapid Urbanization Translating to a Large Number of New Construction Projects
5.1.1.2 Growth in Infrastructure Investment and Industrialization
5.1.1.3 Increase in Concerns Toward Work-Zone Safety and Need for Lower Environmental Impacts
5.1.1.4 Need for Reduced Construction Time and Cost
5.1.1.5 Ease of Installation and Removal
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Economic Downturn in Major Regions
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Rise in New Construction Projects in Emerging Economies
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Lack of Awareness About the Precast Concrete Method Among End Users
5.1.4.2 Volatility in Transportation Charges Can Create an Unpredictable Business Environment
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Supply Chain
6.2.1 Product Development & Distribution are an Integral Part of the Supply Chain in the Precast Concrete Market
6.2.2 Prominent Companies
6.2.3 Small & Medium Enterprises
6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6.4 Macro Economic Factors
6.4.1 Rising Population
6.4.2 Increase in Middle-Class Population, 2009-2030
6.4.3 Developing Economics, GDP (Purchasing Power Parity), 2015
6.4.4 GDP & Contribution to the Construction Industry, By Country
7 Precast Concrete Market, By Element
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Columns & Beams
7.3 Walls & Barriers
7.4 Floors & Roofs
7.5 Utility Vaults
7.6 Girders
7.7 Pipes
7.8 Paving Slabs
7.9 Others
8 Precast Concrete Market, By Construction Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Elemental Construction
8.3 Permanent Modular Buildings
8.4 Relocatable Buildings
9 Precast Concrete Market, By End-Use Sector
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Non-Residential
9.3 Residential
10 Precast Concrete Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 Italy
10.3.3 Russia
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 UK
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 Australia
10.4.4 India
10.4.5 Indonesia
10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 UAE
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.3 South Africa
10.5.4 Turkey
10.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10.6 South America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.2 Argentina
10.6.3 Rest of South America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Contracts, Collaborations, Partnerships, Agreements & Joint Ventures
11.3.2 Investments, Expansions & Divestments
11.3.3 Acquisitions
11.3.4 New Product Launches
12 Company Profiles
12.1 ACS, Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios, S.A.
12.2 Bouygues Construction
12.3 Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.
12.4 Balfour Beatty PLC
12.5 Laing O'Rourke
12.6 Larsen & Toubro Limited
12.7 Taisei Corporation
12.8 Skanska AB
12.9 CRH PLC
12.10 Julius Berger Nigeria PLC
12.11 Red Sea Housing Services
12.12 Atco Group
12.13 Vinci
12.14 Kiewit Corporation
12.15 Other Players
12.15.1 Oldcastle Precast
12.15.2 Komatsu Ltd.
12.15.3 Modular Space Corporation
12.15.4 KEF Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd.
12.15.5 Preca Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.
12.15.6 Nanaimo Precast
12.15.7 Coreslab Structures
12.15.8 Coltman Precast Concrete Ltd.
12.15.9 Metromont Corporation
12.15.10 Styl-Comp Group
12.15.11 Smeet Precast
