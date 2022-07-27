DUBLIN, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precast Concrete Global Market Report 2022, By Element, By End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global precast concrete market.



This report focuses on precast concrete market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the precast concrete market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

Identify growth segments for investment

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the precast concrete market are Boral, LafargeHolcim, Gulf Precast, Olsan Precast, Forterra, Spancrete, ELO Beton, Balfour Beatty plc, CEMEX, Laing O'Rourke, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., GRH, Skanska AB, Gulermak A.S, Oldcastle Precast, Elematic, Atco Group, Coreslab, Coltman Precast Concrete, Larsen & Toubro, HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG., Elementbau Osthessen, ELO KG, Taisei Corporation and Kiewit Corporation.



The global precast concrete market is expected to grow from $95.86 billion in 2021 to $100.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.35%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $125.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.57%.



The precast concrete market consists of the sales of precast concrete by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to the prefabricated concrete products made beforehand in a conducive environment. Precast concrete is a simple concrete that has been cast in a location beside the one in which it would be used.

It is easier to control the mix, placement, and curing of precast because it is produced in a managed casting environment. Precast concrete is widely used due to its functional versatility in parking garages, bridges, office buildings, stadiums, shops, and housing with repetitive and modular elements.



Europe was the largest region in the precast concrete market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing expenditure on road and water infrastructure is significantly driving the growth of the precast concrete market. The use of precast concrete offers major time and user cost savings in comparison with the traditional cast-in-place methods of construction. Emerging and advanced economies are increasing their spending on road and water infrastructure to bridge the gap between the required infrastructure and available infrastructure.

According to the World Bank report published in 2019, globally, 2.4 billion people do not have improved sanitation facilities, and 1 billion reside 2 kilometers away from an all-weather road. Governments of various countries are increasing their expenditure on the infrastructural developments to bridge this gap.

For instance, in September 2021, the Indian government announced road projects worth INR 1 lakh crore ($13.48 billion) to develop road infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. The number of national highways in the region has also increased, from 7 in 2014 to 11 in 2021. These infrastructural developments will invariably increase the demand for precast concrete products. Therefore, the increasing expenditure on road and water infrastructure drives the precast concrete market over the coming years.



3D printing is a key trend gaining popularity in the precast concrete market. Major companies operating in the precast concrete sector are focused on developing new 3D printing solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in December 2021, CEMEX, a renowned precast concrete company based in Mexico, and Denmark-based COBOD International, a key player in construction-grade 3D printers, have launched a 3D printing solution that incorporates traditional ready-mix concrete into the construction process. In comparison to traditional construction and other 3D printing methods, the solution saves time and money. CEMEX and COBOD created this 3D printing solution using an innovative admixture that allows the use of conventional concrete, allowing the consumption of locally and readily available materials.



In July 2021, Forterra, a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the United States, acquired Barbour Concrete Company and Barbour Building Systems for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Forterra intends to offer a broader range of products as well as access to technical expertise that will aid in the development of customized services for a range of end-users. Barbour Concrete Company & Barbour Building Systems is a company based in the United States that manufactures precast concrete products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Precast Concrete Market Characteristics



3. Precast Concrete Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Precast Concrete



5. Precast Concrete Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Precast Concrete Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Precast Concrete Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Precast Concrete Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Precast Concrete Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Structural Building Components

Architectural Building Components

Transportation Products

Water and Waste Handling Products

Others

6.2. Global Precast Concrete Market, Segmentation By Element, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Columns And Beams

Floors And Roofs

Walls And Barriers

Girders

Pipes

Paving Slabs

Utility Vaults

Others

6.3. Global Precast Concrete Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Residential

Non-residential

Infrastructure

7. Precast Concrete Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Precast Concrete Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Precast Concrete Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pvpqlt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets