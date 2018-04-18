Precast Concrete Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2025





LONDON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Precast Concrete Market: Overview

Precast concrete products are manufactured in a controlled factory environment under stipulated conditions.Precast concrete construction involves casting of concrete in a mold, curing it in a controlled condition, and transporting the product to the construction site, followed by installation of the product.



Precast concrete products include load-bearing precast elements, foundation walls, reinforced concrete pipes, floor and roof slabs, architectural panels, sound-barrier walls, retaining walls, box culverts, utility boxes, modular housing, manholes, paving elements, grease and oil interceptors, precast tanks, septic tanks, bridges, piers, and tunnels. They offer various advantages over conventional construction techniques, such as reduction in lead time, quality control, aesthetics & value, accuracy, durability & strength, optimization, and low maintenance.



This report analyzes and forecasts the precast concrete market both at the global and regional levels.The forecast has been represented in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for the period of 2016 to 2025.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global precast concrete market and their projected impact on the market during the forecast period. It also highlights the business opportunities exhibited by the market at the global and regional levels.



The report comprises a detailed analysis of the value chain of the precast concrete market, which provides a comprehensive view of the global market.Porter's Five Forces model has also been included in the study to help understand the competitive landscape of the precast concrete market.



It further contains market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The report provides a decisive view of the global precast concrete market by segmenting it in terms of process and application.These segments have been analyzed based on their present and future trends.



Further, regional segmentation of the precast concrete market includes the current and projected demand for the product in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual processes and application segments of the market across regions.



The study includes profiles of the major companies operating in the global precast concrete market such as Bison Manufacturing Limited, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V., China National Building Material Company Limited, Coltman Precast Concrete Limited, CRH plc, Elematic Oyj, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Taisei Corporation, and Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH & Co. KG. They have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. The report comprises indications regarding market position, offerings, R&D focus, top-line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook of these players.



The report presents the market size of precast concrete for 2016 and its estimated size for the next eight years in terms of revenue.The numbers have been estimated based on process and application segments of the market.



Market size forecast for each major process and application has also been provided for the global as well as regional market.



Global Precast Concrete Market: Segmentation

Structure System Analysis



Beam & Column System

Floor & Roof System

Bearing Wall System

Façade System

Others



End-use Analysis

Building Works

Residential

Non-residential

Civil Works

Hydraulic Works

Transportation Works

Power Plants & Communication Works

Specialized Works

Regional Analysis



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways



A comprehensive analysis of the trends and value share of the precast concrete market from 2016 to 2025 to help identify and track market opportunities and industry developments

An examination of key factors responsible for developing the future roadmap of the precast concrete market at the global, regional, and country level

An in-depth analysis of the regulatory scenario likely to impact the global precast concrete market between 2016 and 2025

An insight into the opportunities that the market holds for its stakeholders and a detailed competition landscape of the key players dominating the market, and,

Porters' Five Forces analysis that highlights the efficacy of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions



