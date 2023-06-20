Precast Concrete Market size is set to grow by USD 19.61 billion from 2022 to 2027: Growing urbanization and industrialization to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The precast concrete market size is forecast to increase by USD 19.61 billion from 2023 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.83%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing urbanization and industrialization, the need for reduced construction time and cost-effective products, and cities evolving into megacities. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historical period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Precast Concrete Market

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, Consolis Group SAS, EBAWE Anlagentechnik GmbH, Elematic Oyj, Elementbau Osthessen GmbH and Co. ELO KG, Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC, HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Kiewit Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Olson Precast Co., Prilhofer Consulting GmbH and Co. KG, QUIKRETE Holdings Inc., Spiroll Precast Services Ltd., The Wells Companies, Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH and Co. KG, CRH Plc, and Tindall Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Precast concrete market - Segmentation assessment

The market is segmented by End-user (Non-residential and Residential), Product (Building components, Transportation, Water and water handling, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East, and Africa)

The market share growth in the non-residential segment will be significant for the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as offering manufacturers and suppliers an opportunity to serve a wide range of customers with diverse needs and preferences. Other factors fueling the segment's growth are the advantages it offers such as high levels of durability, strength, and weather-withstanding ability, making it ideal for use in non-residential buildings that require a long service life and can withstand frequent use and frequent environmental exposures.

Precast concrete market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Growing urbanization and industrialization is the key factor driving the global precast concrete market growth. This rapid urbanization is due to the rising disposable incomes, economic growth, and changing lifestyles. Furthermore, rapid industrialization and urbanization are increasing the demand for water storage structures, tunnels, roads, housing, and bridges. The developing countries are investing heavily in their transport networks to boost their economic and industrial growth. Hence, the development of new roads and increased investment in transportation and highway infrastructure projects, as well as smart cities, are driving the growth of the market.

Major Trends

Increasing investments in the construction industry will fuel the global precast concrete market growth. The growth is driven due to the growing interest in developing infrastructure around the world that will drive economic growth and improve people's living standards. The construction industry in developing countries such as China and India are also growing as the populations of these countries move into the middle-income bracket.

Due to the increasing number of construction projects across the world, the growth of the precast construction market is growing during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

A lack of awareness regarding precast concrete can majorly restrict the growth of the market. Many end users often show a lack of awareness regarding precast concrete. This can result in misunderstandings and missed opportunities to use the wide range of applications and benefits precast concrete offers as a versatile building material.

Limited exposure to the material is another important factor in the lack of awareness about this building material. This may be due to a lack of education in building materials and techniques, as well as limited access to information on precast concrete suppliers and manufacturers.

What are the key data covered in this precast concrete market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the precast concrete market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the precast concrete market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the precast concrete market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of precast concrete market vendors

The concrete superplasticizer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,028.33 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (ready-mix concrete, precast concrete, high-performance concrete, and others), type (sulfonated naphthalene formaldehyde (SNF), modified lignosulfonates (MLS), Poly carboxylic acid (PC), and sulfonated melamine formaldehyde (SMF)), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rise in residential and commercial construction activities will boost the growth of the precast concrete market during the forecast period.

The concrete and cement market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 469.01 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (cement and concrete), end-user (residential and non-residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing construction market is a key factor driving the growth of the concrete and cement market.

Precast Concrete Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.83% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.3 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, Consolis Group SAS, EBAWE Anlagentechnik GmbH, Elematic Oyj, Elementbau Osthessen GmbH and Co. ELO KG, Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC, HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Kiewit Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Olson Precast Co., Prilhofer Consulting GmbH, and Co. KG, QUIKRETE Holdings Inc., Spiroll Precast Services Ltd., The Wells Companies, Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH and Co. KG, CRH Plc, and Tindall Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global precast concrete market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global precast concrete market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Building components - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Building components - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Building components - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Building components - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Building components - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Water and water handling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Water and water handling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Water and water handling - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Water and water handling - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Water and water handling - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Boral Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Boral Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Boral Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Boral Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Boral Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Boral Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 CEMEX SAB de CV

Exhibit 124: CEMEX SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 125: CEMEX SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 126: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key news



Exhibit 127: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: CEMEX SAB de CV - Segment focus

12.5 Consolis Group SAS

Exhibit 129: Consolis Group SAS - Overview



Exhibit 130: Consolis Group SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Consolis Group SAS - Key offerings

12.6 CRH Plc

Exhibit 132: CRH Plc - Overview



Exhibit 133: CRH Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 134: CRH Plc - Key news



Exhibit 135: CRH Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: CRH Plc - Segment focus

12.7 EBAWE Anlagentechnik GmbH

Exhibit 137: EBAWE Anlagentechnik GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 138: EBAWE Anlagentechnik GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: EBAWE Anlagentechnik GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 Elematic Oyj

Exhibit 140: Elematic Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 141: Elematic Oyj - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Elematic Oyj - Key offerings

12.9 Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC

Exhibit 143: Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 144: Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.10 Holcim Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Holcim Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Holcim Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Holcim Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Holcim Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Julius Berger Nigeria Plc

Exhibit 150: Julius Berger Nigeria Plc - Overview



Exhibit 151: Julius Berger Nigeria Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Julius Berger Nigeria Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Julius Berger Nigeria Plc - Segment focus

12.12 Kiewit Corp.

Exhibit 154: Kiewit Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Kiewit Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Kiewit Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Larsen and Toubro Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 QUIKRETE Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 162: QUIKRETE Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: QUIKRETE Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: QUIKRETE Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Spiroll Precast Services Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Spiroll Precast Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Spiroll Precast Services Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Spiroll Precast Services Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 The Wells Companies

Exhibit 168: The Wells Companies - Overview



Exhibit 169: The Wells Companies - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: The Wells Companies - Key offerings

12.17 Tindall Corp.

Exhibit 171: Tindall Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Tindall Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Tindall Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

