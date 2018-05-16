Precast Concrete Market Worth $130.11 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 6.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Precast concrete is an advanced building material and practical solution for fast construction. Precast construction in comparison to conventional construction requires less time and resources. Additionally, precast construction is eco-friendly as it emits very less CO 2 in the environment compared to normal concrete construction.

Structural building components are anticipated to form the fastest-growing segment owing to their extensive use in various constructions. Short construction span offered by the product is the main growth driver for this segment.

Governments around the globe are planning to provide affordable housing to those falling under middle and lower class, which is anticipated to further boost residential construction. Increasing urbanization has resulted in creating global demand for better transportation systems. As countries develop plans to meet this soaring demand, the transportation segment is expected to register significant growth in the coming years, with majority demand stemming from countries such as India and China.

Some of the major players are investing heavily in research and development of new and improved products with high strength. Key players are also investing in logistics as precast products require shipping to construction sites.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Precast Concrete Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Structural, Architectural, Transportation, Water & Waste Handling), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/precast-concrete-market



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The structural building components segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth in terms of revenue, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Cost and time savings offered by the type make it attractive for use in most construction activities

Residential is the largest end-use segment in the global market. Push for affordable housing by governments across the globe is likely to spur demand for precast concrete in this segment

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 8.1% over the coming years. Rapidly growing population and mega infrastructure projects by governments in the region are expected to boost market demand over the forecast period

Many major players have invested in research and development activities to develop efficient and affordable products. Companies are also focusing on expanding their businesses in developing countries.

