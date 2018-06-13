Preceptis Medical Announces Closing of Series B Financing

Ear tube procedures are the most common pediatric procedure in the US (1.2M cases per year), but current surgical instrument limitations require that these procedures be performed in children using general anesthesia. The Hummingbird device is the only product that has received FDA clearance for conscious sedation, providing the pediatric healthcare community with an alternative to general anesthesia for ear tube procedures. "Parents and pediatricians are unequivocal in their affirmation of the need for this technology for their children and we continue to see positive momentum with our pilot commercial release. We are also extremely excited to be adding a strong group of investors that will provide funding as well as Chinese commercialization expertise," said Steve Anderson, CEO of Preceptis Medical.

Preceptis Medical manufactures pediatric surgical technologies designed especially for the unique needs of children. Its first product, the Hummingbird TTS, mitigates parental anxiety by enabling alternatives to general anesthesia for children's ear tube procedures and reduces healthcare costs by enabling the procedure to be performed out of the expensive operating room.

