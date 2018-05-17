Precera Bioscience Appoints New CEO and Leadership Team

Ms. Weir brings 30 years of pharmaceutical experience across diverse functions of Commercial, R&D, Operations, Business Development and General Management. She has led the development and launch of multiple brands and franchises in the US and global markets across numerous therapeutic areas. Ms. Weir's background spans large pharma (Sanofi, Bayer), mid to small pharma (Altana/Nycomed, Alpharma) and biotech (Medicines360, ContraMed).

"We're thrilled that Pamela has joined Precera and built a new vision and direction to realize the full potential of this novel platform," stated Murray Blackshear, Precera Founder & Chairman of the Board.

"I'm excited to build on the scientific milestones achieved by Precera and look forward to making this transformative technology broadly available to clinicians and patients, ultimately impacting how prescription drugs are utilized," said Pamela Weir, CEO of Precera. "I'm honored to be joined by my colleagues on the executive team."

J. Scott Daniels, PhD leads all R&D functions including the laboratory team as Precera's Chief Scientific Officer. He has advanced the fields of biotransformation and drug metabolism during tenures at DuPont, Millennium and Pfizer, publishing in areas of drug metabolism, chemical toxicology and pharmacology. Prior to arriving at Precera, Dr. Daniels was a faculty member and Director of Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics in the Department of Pharmacology at Vanderbilt University Medical School.

Ms. Betty Hawkins joined Precera in April 2018 as Senior Vice President of Business Development & Operations. She has extensive diagnostic and pharmaceutical experience leading teams and launching products. Previously, Ms. Hawkins was the Vice President of Strategic Initiatives with Diatherix and prior to that, held senior commercial positions with AstraZeneca in the Payer Market, Oncology and Primary Care divisions.

Currently, patients are not receiving the full benefit of their medicines. Avoidable medication issues (non-adherence, medication errors, drug interactions, sub-optimal dosing) cost the U.S. healthcare system over $200 billion per year. Precera is tackling these persistent healthcare challenges and aims to improve patient outcomes with the first and only clinical tools that comprehensively enhance adherence, reconcile the medical record, identify drug-drug interactions, enable dose tailoring and reveal medications unknown to the clinician.

"With Precera's unique clinical tools, precision prescribing is now possible," stated Pamela Weir, CEO of Precera.

About Precera Bioscience

Precera is a biosciences company dedicated to individualizing prescribing through cutting-edge science. Precera offers the only clinical tools that address all aspects of medication therapy management: adherence, drug-drug interactions, medical reconciliation and dose tailoring. In addition to products available to hospitals and clinics, Precera's platform can also optimize clinical drug development. The company has a history of partnering with healthcare companies and academic institutions, that share its mission to optimize patient medication therapy. For more information, visit www.precera.com

