PreCheck Health Services announce Webinar on Advancing Care Through Revolutionary Genetic Testing

Introduction to the Webinar

In the rapidly evolving landscape of precision medicine and personalized healthcare, St. Jude Lab and PreCheck Health Services are excited to announce a webinar titled "Advancing Care Through Revolutionary Genetic Testing." This event, held on April 4th, 2024, aims to inform and educate healthcare providers and facility administrators about the latest advancements and opportunities in genetic testing.

Watch the webinar here: YouTube Channel.

Purpose and Vision

The collaboration between St. Jude Lab and PreCheck Health Services marks a significant stride towards integrating genetic testing into mainstream healthcare. This webinar is designed to highlight innovative services, demonstrating how these advancements can improve patient care and operational efficiency in healthcare settings.

Key Speakers and Contributors

The webinar's success is driven by the expertise and dedication of several distinguished professionals:

Host : Heather Wetzel , Senior Counseling Director at DNAvisit, will guide the discussions, ensuring a thorough exploration of the topics.

: , Senior Counseling Director at DNAvisit, will guide the discussions, ensuring a thorough exploration of the topics. Sonia Dawhan : Co-founder and Managing Partner at St. Jude Lab, brings extensive experience in laboratory management and genetic research.

: Co-founder and Managing Partner at St. Jude Lab, brings extensive experience in laboratory management and genetic research. Francis Pittilloni : Chief Operating Officer at PreCheck Health Services, is known for his strategic vision in healthcare administration and service delivery.

: Chief Operating Officer at PreCheck Health Services, is known for his strategic vision in healthcare administration and service delivery. Amhed El -kaliny: CEO and Co-founder at DNAvisit, will provide insights into the technological advancements driving the field of genetic testing.

Exploring Revolutionary Genetic Testing Services

The primary goal of this webinar is to educate participants on the appropriate use of specific genetic tests and the key factors to consider when offering these tests. Most importantly, the webinar will highlight the patient benefits associated with genetic testing. Areas of focus include:

Cancer predisposition Immunodeficiency Endocrinology (Diabetes and obesity) Thyroid disease Neurology (Parkinson's disease and dementia)

The Collaboration

The partnership between St. Jude Lab and PreCheck Health Services underscores a shared commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation and collaboration. This webinar aims to empower healthcare providers with the knowledge and tools needed to deliver personalized care that meets the highest standards of excellence.

Company Backgrounds

PreCheck Health Services: Dedicated to advancing medical science through innovation, PreCheck Health Services provides high-quality diagnostic services. Their commitment to excellence and patient-centered care has established them as a trusted partner in the healthcare community.

St. Jude Lab: Known for comprehensive healthcare solutions, St. Jude Lab focuses on improving patient outcomes through efficient service delivery and strategic partnerships. Their expertise spans various aspects of healthcare management, from clinical services to administrative support.

DNAvisit: A platform offering advanced genetic counseling through AI-powered technology and remote consultations, providing comprehensive genomic services for patients, healthcare organizations, labs, and biopharmaceutical companies.

Visit Us for an Informative and Transformative Experience

Healthcare providers, administrators, and stakeholders are invited to explore the transformative potential of genetic testing in this enlightening webinar. Attendees will gain valuable insights, practical knowledge, and the inspiration to implement genetic solutions in their practices.

By visiting this webinar, you will be at the forefront of a healthcare revolution, equipped to enhance patient care through the power of genetic testing. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative journey in healthcare innovation.

