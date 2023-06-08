PreCheck Health Services Inc. Announces the Launch of a Comprehensive Cancer Panel Using Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technology

News provided by

PreCheck Health Services, Inc.

08 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

NGS as a precision medicine tool, can improve cancer treatments and patient outcomes through a personalized approach of analyzing a patient's genomic profile.

MIAMI, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreCheck Health Services Inc., a molecular diagnostic CLIA licensed and CAP accredited laboratory, announced today, the launch of their assay, "PreCheck Comprehensive Cancer Panel" that uses NGS technology. This new service will be available to hospitals, oncologists, pathologists, clinics, and health care groups in South Florida and beyond.

Continue Reading

High-throughput sequencing technologies have revolutionized the way we understand and characterize cancer. With improvements in data handling and data analysis within the field of cancer research, the use of genomics and NGS, has proven to be a powerful tool in clinical oncology, and is slowly becoming a standard of care to improve patient prognosis.

The "Precheck Comprehensive Cancer Panel" is designed by incorporating full coverage of NCCN guideline genes for various cancer types, as well as genes involved in over 1,000 clinical trials. The panel detects multiple classes of both DNA and RNA mutations, as well as microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB) with a high degree of sensitivity and specificity. This provides the healthcare provider with key insights and recommendations to ultimately improve the patient's treatment plan.

The launch of this comprehensive genomic panel is part of PreCheck Health Services Inc.'s ongoing commitment to improve quality of care and patient outcomes with cutting edge technologies. The company prides itself in providing high quality testing services to healthcare professionals and patients in South Florida.

 "Our comprehensive genomic panel using NGS technology is a game-changer in cancer genomics, providing clinicians with a more complete picture of a patient's cancer profile. This allows for more precise and personalized treatments, ultimately improving patient outcomes," said Yolanda Goodell, Chief Marketing Officer of PreCheck Health Services Inc.

Professional practice guidelines recommend genomic profiling to evaluate genes with therapeutic recommendations and clinical evidence. This can provide the oncologist with further treatment guidance and personalized care for a more precise diagnosis or targeted therapy.

For more information about the PreCheck Comprehensive Cancer Panel please contact PreCheck Health Services Inc. at (925).895-1332 or visit https://precheckhealth.com/.

About PreCheck Health Services Inc.:

PreCheck Health Services Inc. is a molecular diagnostic laboratory in Miami, FL that is committed to advancing personalized medicine through innovative testing solutions and focuses on quality of service and client satisfaction.  PreCheck Health Services Inc. provides a wide range of molecular testing services to healthcare professionals and patients South Florida and beyond.

Phone: (925).895-1332
Location: 100 Biscayne Blvd. - Suite 1611, Miami, FL 33132, United States
Hours of Operation: Mon - Fri: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

SOURCE PreCheck Health Services, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.