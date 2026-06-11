Precigen and the Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation Recognize International RRP Awareness Day by Elevating Patient and Community Voices

Third annual RRP Awareness Day highlights the experiences of people living with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis and marks the next era following the first FDA-approved treatment for adults with RRP

GERMANTOWN, Md. and FORT WORTH, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the advancement of innovative precision medicines to improve the lives of patients and the Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation (RRPF), today announced continued collaboration in recognition of the third annual International RRP Awareness Day.

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation

Observed each year on June 11, RRP Awareness Day is dedicated to raising awareness and recognition of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP), a rare, chronic, and debilitating disease caused by chronic human papillomavirus (HPV) 6 or 11 infection leading to the growth of recurring benign tumors in the respiratory tract.

RRP can significantly affect a person's voice, breathing, daily life, relationships and sense of normalcy. For many patients, the disease has meant years of repeated surgical procedures and the challenge of living with a condition that remains poorly understood by the broader public. RRP affects both children and adults, yet awareness of RRP remains limited. An estimated 27,000 adults in the United States and more than 170,000 adults worldwide are living with the disease.

"This year, we heard clearly from the RRP community that the most important stories to share are their own," said Kim McClellan, President of the Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation. "RRP Awareness Day is about helping patients and families feel seen, heard, and supported. By sharing the voices of people living with RRP, we hope to increase understanding of the real burden of this disease and remind every person affected by RRP that they are not alone."

This year's RRP Awareness Day centers on the voices of the RRP community, highlighting experiences from patients, caregivers, families, and healthcare providers affected by the disease. The campaign hub, rrpawareness.org, features community quotes, videos, and reflections that underscore the daily realities of RRP and the continued need for greater awareness.

In August 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Precigen's HPV-specific immunotherapy for adults with RRP, the first and only approved therapy for RRP. This historic milestone in RRP's more than 100-year history ushered in the next era for adult patients who have long had no approved treatment options.

"RRP Awareness Day is a powerful reminder that scientific progress begins with listening to patients and understanding the burden they carry every day," said Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen. "We are proud that Precigen's HPV-specific immunotherapy is the first approved treatment for adults with this devastating disease, marking an important milestone for the RRP community. Precigen is honored to collaborate with RRPF and the broader RRP community to help amplify patient voices and support continued progress for people living with RRP."

Precigen and RRPF invite the RRP community and its supporters to visit rrpawareness.org to learn more about RRP Awareness Day and hear directly from those affected by the disease.

About RRP

RRP is a rare, debilitating, and potentially life-threatening disease of the upper and lower respiratory tract caused by chronic HPV 6 or HPV 11 infection. RRP can lead to severe voice disturbance, compromised airways, and recurrent post-obstructive pneumonia. Although rare, RRP has the potential for transformation to malignant cancer and can be fatal. Management of RRP has primarily consisted of repeated surgeries, which do not address the underlying cause of the disease and can be associated with significant morbidity as well as significant patient and health system burden. As the number of lifetime surgeries increases, the risk for irreversible iatrogenic laryngeal injury increases with each surgery, and patients may undergo hundreds of these surgeries over their lifetimes. RRP can impact patients' work and social lives, financial stability, and mental health. Patients with RRP can experience substantial impacts to daily living with decreased quality of life and high health care utilization. Based on an internal analysis of claims data and electronic health records, there are approximately 27,000 adult RRP patients in the US.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision®

Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the advancement of innovative precision medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases with high unmet patient need. Precigen is dedicated to advancing scientific breakthroughs from proof-of-concept through commercialization. With a strong commitment to innovation, Precigen is developing a robust pipeline of differentiated therapies across its core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube.

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation

The Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation (RRPF) was created to provide family support; promote public awareness; and aid in the prevention, cure, and treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP), a rare disease that affects the voice. The most common symptoms of RRP are a hoarse or strained voice, dysphonia (difficulty in speaking), or aphonia (loss of voice). The organization focuses primarily on networking within the RRP community, including patients, families, medical practitioners, and researchers. Its goal is to stimulate more RRP-related research that may lead to more effective treatments and, ultimately, a cure for this disease. For more information about RRPF, visit www.rrpf.org.

Precigen Investor Contact:

Steven M. Harasym

+1 (202) 365-2563

[email protected]

Precigen Media Contact:

Donelle M. Gregory

[email protected]

RRPF Media Contact:

Kim McClellan

[email protected]

SOURCE Precigen, Inc.