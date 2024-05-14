Precigen Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

– Pivotal Phase 2 study data of PRGN-2012 for the treatment of patients with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis to be presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting as a late-breaking oral presentation on June 3rd –

– Company to host a conference call on June 3rd following the PRGN-2012 ASCO presentation to discuss in detail the pivotal study results and provide business updates –

– PRGN-2012 rolling BLA submission, under an accelerated approval pathway, is anticipated in the second half of 2024; commercial readiness activities underway for a potential launch in 2025 –

– Two trial-in-progress presentations for PRGN-2009 in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer and oropharyngeal cancer to be presented at ASCO –

– Company and the Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Foundation to co-sponsor the inaugural RRP Awareness Day on June 11th to raise awareness and bring together individuals living with RRP, caregivers, clinicians, and government officials –

– Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $44.8 million as of March 31, 2024 –

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced first quarter 2024 financial results and business updates.

"We are excited to share the pivotal Phase 2 data for our PRGN-2012 study in patients with RRP at ASCO and look forward to providing additional details regarding the results at our planned conference call following the presentation. We remain on track for a PRGN-2012 rolling BLA submission in the second half of 2024 and we are actively moving ahead with our commercial readiness efforts in anticipation of a potential launch of PRGN-2012 in 2025," said Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen. "Based on the competitive advantages of PRGN-2012, including a favorable route of administration, safety profile and the efficacy demonstrated in the clinical trial results so far, we believe PRGN-2012 has the potential to be the first-in-class and best-in-class treatment for RRP patients. We anticipate PRGN-2012 to overwhelmingly be the treatment of choice for RRP patients, if approved, as indicated by our commissioned research of healthcare providers and key opinion leaders which found PRGN-2012's competitive advantages highly compelling."

"With multiple milestones anticipated in 2024 and 2025, we remain steadfastly committed to a strategy of sound financial management," said Harry Thomasian Jr., CFO of Precigen. "We are evaluating various financing opportunities to strengthen our balance sheet as we prepare our lead asset, PRGN-2012, for potential commercial launch in 2025."

Key Program Highlights

AdenoVerse®

UltraCAR-T®

PRGN-3006 in AML/MDS: PRGN-3006 is an investigational multigenic, autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy engineered to simultaneously express a CAR specifically targeting CD33, membrane bound IL-15 (mbIL15), and a safety/kill switch. PRGN-3006 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and Fast Track Designation in patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) AML by the FDA. PRGN-3006 is currently under investigation in a Phase 1b dose expansion clinical trial (clinical trial identifier: NCT03927261) for the treatment of patients with r/r AML or higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). An interim Phase 1b dose expansion data presentation is anticipated in the second half of 2024.

PRGN-3005 in Ovarian Cancer: PRGN-3005 is an investigational multigenic, autologous CAR-T cell therapy engineered to express a CAR specifically targeting the unshed portion of MUC16, mbIL15, and a safety/kill switch. The Phase 1b dose expansion portion of the Phase 1/ 1b study is ongoing (clinical trial identifier: NCT03907527).

PRGN-3007 in Advanced ROR1+ Hematological and Solid Tumors: PRGN-3007, based on the next generation UltraCAR-T platform, is an investigational multigenic, autologous CAR-T cell therapy engineered to express a CAR targeting receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1), mbIL15, a safety/kill switch, and a novel mechanism for the intrinsic blockade of PD-1 gene expression. The Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the Phase 1/ 1b study is ongoing (clinical trial identifier: NCT05694364). A preliminary Phase 1 dose escalation data presentation is anticipated by the end of 2024.

PRGN-3007, based on the next generation UltraCAR-T platform, is an investigational multigenic, autologous CAR-T cell therapy engineered to express a CAR targeting receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1), mbIL15, a safety/kill switch, and a novel mechanism for the intrinsic blockade of PD-1 gene expression.

Financial Highlights

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $44.8 million as of March 31 , 2024.

as of , 2024. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs decreased 13% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 .

. Property, plant, and equipment, net, increased $5.5 million from December 31, 2023 primarily due to the build-out of our cGMP manufacturing facility.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period

Research and development expenses increased $2.1 million, or 17%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. Salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs increased $1.5 million due to an increase in the hiring of employees throughout 2023 to support the growth in the Company's clinical development activities as well as increased fees paid to consultants and contract research organizations in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

SG&A expenses decreased $1.5 million, or 13%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily driven by a reduction in stock compensation and insurance expenses in the first quarter of 2024 compared to same period in 2023. In addition, the costs associated with PRGN-2012 commercial readiness increased compared to the same period in 2023.

Total revenues decreased $0.8 million, or 43%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. This decrease was due to the reduction in products and services performed at Exemplar. Gross margin on product and services also declined in the current period primarily as a result of the decreased revenues at Exemplar.

Net Loss was $23.7 million, or $(0.10) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $22.7 million, or $(0.10) per basic and diluted share, in period ended March 31, 2023.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision™

Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on X @Precigen, LinkedIn or YouTube.

AdenoVerse®

Precigen's AdenoVerse platform utilizes a library of proprietary adenovectors for the efficient gene delivery of therapeutic effectors, immunomodulators, and vaccine antigens designed to modulate the immune system. Precigen's gorilla adenovectors, part of the AdenoVerse library, have potentially superior performance characteristics as compared to current competition. AdenoVerse gene therapies have been shown to generate high-level and durable antigen-specific T-cell immune responses as well as an ability to boost these responses via repeat administration. Superior performance characteristics and high yield manufacturing of AdenoVerse vectors leveraging UltraVector® technology allows Precigen to engineer cutting-edge investigational gene therapies to treat complex diseases.

AdenoVerse® Clinical Programs

Precigen's AdenoVerse platform is currently under clinical investigation in a Phase 1/2 study of PRGN-2009 alone or in combination with an anti-PDL1/TGF-Beta Trap in patients with HPV-associated cancers (NCT04432597), a Phase 2 study of PRGN-2009 in combination with pembrolizumab in newly diagnosed patients with HPV-associated oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC) (NCT05996523), a Phase 2 study of PRGN-2009 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer (NCT06157151), and a Phase 1/2 study of PRGN-2012 in patients with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) (NCT04724980). PRGN-2012 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation in patients with RRP by the FDA and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission.

UltraCAR-T®

UltraCAR-T is a multigenic autologous CAR-T platform that utilizes Precigen's advanced non-viral Sleeping Beauty system to simultaneously express an antigen-specific CAR to specifically target tumor cells, mbIL15 for enhanced in vivo expansion and persistence, and a kill switch to conditionally eliminate CAR-T cells for a potentially improved safety profile. Precigen has advanced the UltraCAR-T platform to address the inhibitory tumor microenvironment by incorporating a novel mechanism for intrinsic checkpoint blockade without the need for complex and expensive gene editing techniques. UltraCAR-T investigational therapies are manufactured via Precigen's overnight manufacturing process using the proprietary UltraPorator® electroporation system at the patient's medical center and administered to patients only one day following gene transfer. The overnight UltraCAR-T manufacturing process does not use viral vectors and does not require ex vivo activation and expansion of T cells, potentially addressing major limitations of current T cell therapies.

UltraCAR-T® Clinical Programs

Precigen's UltraCAR-T platform is currently under clinical investigation for hematological and solid tumors, including a Phase 1/1b study of PRGN-3005 in patients with advanced, recurrent platinum resistant ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer (NCT03907527), a Phase 1/1b study of PRGN-3006 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or higher risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) (NCT03927261) and a Phase 1/1b study of PRGN-3007 incorporating PD-1 checkpoint inhibition in patients with ROR1-positive (ROR1+) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) (NCT05694364). PRGN-3006 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation in patients with AML by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

UltraCAR-T® Library Approach

Precigen's UltraCAR-T library approach is designed to transform the personalized cell therapy landscape for cancer patients. Precigen's goal is to develop and validate a library of non-viral plasmids to target tumor-associated antigens. Enabled by design and manufacturing advantages of UltraCAR-T, coupled with the capabilities of the UltraPorator® system, Precigen is working to empower medical centers to deliver personalized, autologous UltraCAR-T treatment with overnight manufacturing to any cancer patient. Based on the patient's cancer indication and biomarker profile, one or more non-viral plasmids would be selected from the library to build a personalized UltraCAR-T treatment. After initial treatment, this approach has the potential to allow for redosing of UltraCAR-T targeting the same or new tumor-associated antigen(s) based on the treatment response and the changes in antigen expression of the patient's tumor. Precigen believes that the combination of the advanced UltraVector® DNA construction platform and the ease of overnight manufacturing gives this library approach a proprietary advantage over traditional T-cell therapies.

UltraPorator®

The UltraPorator system is an exclusive device and proprietary software solution for the scale-up of rapid and cost-effective manufacturing of UltraCAR-T therapies and potentially represents a major advancement over current electroporation devices by significantly reducing the processing time and contamination risk. The UltraPorator device is a high-throughput, semi-closed electroporation system for modifying T cells using Precigen's proprietary non-viral gene transfer technology. UltraPorator is being utilized for clinical manufacturing of Precigen's investigational UltraCAR-T therapies in compliance with current good manufacturing practices.

Trademarks

Precigen, UltraCAR-T, UltraPorator, AdenoVerse, UltraVector and Advancing Medicine with Precision are trademarks of Precigen and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,478 $ 7,578 Short-term investments 27,280 55,277 Receivables



Trade, net 872 902 Other 290 673 Prepaid expenses and other 3,626 4,325 Total current assets 49,546 68,755 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,620 7,111 Intangible assets, net 38,717 40,701 Goodwill 26,555 26,612 Right-of-use assets 6,658 7,097 Other assets 751 767 Total assets $ 134,847 $ 151,043 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Current liabilities



Accounts payable $ 4,716 $ 1,726 Accrued compensation and benefits 9,962 8,250 Other accrued liabilities 7,296 6,223 Settlement and Indemnification Accrual 5,075 5,075 Deferred revenue 407 509 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,318 1,202 Total current liabilities 28,774 22,985 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,888 1,818 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,387 5,895 Deferred tax liabilities 1,779 1,847 Total liabilities 37,828 32,545 Shareholders' equity



Common stock - - Additional paid-in capital 2,088,025 2,084,916 Accumulated deficit (1,988,209) (1,964,471) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,797) (1,947) Total shareholders' equity 97,019 118,498 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 134,847 $ 151,043

Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenues



Product revenues $ 138 $ 324 Service revenues 919 1,527 Other revenues 8 - Total revenues 1,065 1,851 Operating Expenses



Cost of products and services 1,075 1,527 Research and development 14,249 12,163 Selling, general and administrative 10,151 11,639 Total operating expenses 25,475 25,329 Operating loss (24,410) (23,478) Other Income (Expense), Net



Interest expense (2) (324) Interest income 608 633 Other income, net 37 380 Total other income, net 643 689 Loss before income taxes (23,767) (22,789) Income tax benefit 29 55 Net loss $ (23,738) $ (22,734) Net Loss per share



Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.10) $ (0.10) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 249,220,335 229,770,381

SOURCE Precigen, Inc.