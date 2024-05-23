Precigen to Host a Webcast on June 3rd to Detail Pivotal Study Results of PRGN-2012 in Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced that the Company will host a webcast on June 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM CT/7:00 PM ET following the late-breaking oral presentation of results from the pivotal study of PRGN-2012 for the treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The webcast will include an in-depth review of the PRGN-2012 pivotal data and business update.

Phase 2 study results will be presented on June 3rd at 8:30 AM CT during ASCO in a presentation titled, "PRGN-2012, a novel gorilla adenovirus-based immunotherapy, provides the first treatment that leads to complete and durable responses in recurrent respiratory papillomatosis patients" by Scott M. Norberg, DO, Associate Research Physician, Center for Immuno-Oncology, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute and a lead investigator for the PRGN-2012 Phase 2 clinical study.

Participants may register and access the webcast through Precigen's website in the Events & Presentations section. An archived recording will be posted to the website following the event.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision™

Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on X @Precigen, LinkedIn or YouTube.

AdenoVerse®

Precigen's AdenoVerse platform utilizes a library of proprietary adenovectors for the efficient gene delivery of therapeutic effectors, immunomodulators, and vaccine antigens designed to modulate the immune system. Precigen's gorilla adenovectors, part of the AdenoVerse library, have potentially superior performance characteristics as compared to current competition. AdenoVerse gene therapies have been shown to generate high-level and durable antigen-specific T-cell immune responses as well as an ability to boost these responses via repeat administration. Superior performance characteristics and high yield manufacturing of AdenoVerse vectors leveraging UltraVector® technology allows Precigen to engineer cutting-edge investigational gene therapies to treat complex diseases.

AdenoVerse® Clinical Programs

Precigen's AdenoVerse platform is currently under clinical investigation in a Phase 1/2 study of PRGN-2009 alone or in combination with an anti-PDL1/TGF-Beta Trap in patients with HPV-associated cancers (NCT04432597), a Phase 2 study of PRGN-2009 in combination with pembrolizumab in newly diagnosed patients with HPV-associated oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC) (NCT05996523), a Phase 2 study of PRGN-2009 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer (NCT06157151), and a Phase 1/2 study of PRGN-2012 in patients with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) (NCT04724980). PRGN-2012 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation in patients with RRP by the FDA and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission.

Trademarks

Precigen, AdenoVerse, UltraVector and Advancing Medicine with Precision are trademarks of Precigen and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to plans, objectives, and expectations for the development of the Company's business, including the timing and progress of preclinical studies, clinical trials, discovery programs and related milestones, the promise of the Company's portfolio of therapies, and in particular its CAR-T and AdenoVerse therapies. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Steven M. Harasym

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850

[email protected]

Media Contacts:

Donelle M. Gregory

[email protected]

Glenn Silver

Lazar-FINN Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Precigen, Inc.