Precilla Torres Joins Hunt Mortgage Group as Senior Managing Director

"In her new role at Hunt Mortgage Group, Precilla will establish overall lending and program goals for the business unit," noted Jim. "She will direct the marketing of the platform to borrowers, investors, and rating agencies and coordinate originations, screening, underwriting, closing, asset management, capital markets, and other activities related to proprietary or balance sheet loans and investments."

Torres comes to Hunt Mortgage Group from Ares Management LLC, where she was most recently the Co-Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of their CMBS platform. During her time as Co-Head of the CMBS Group at Ares, she jointly developed the business plan for their CMBS platform and was responsible for its maiden direct origination efforts.

Previously, she was the Head of Capital Markets of the Commercial Real Estate Debt Group. In this role, she worked with both Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp., a public mortgage REIT managed by Ares, and private separately managed accounts of the group. As Head of Capital Markets, she was instrumental in developing new strategies and products for capital raising, credit facilities, syndications, securitizations, and other strategic initiatives.

Earlier in her career, Torres held various senior leadership positions covering loan and structured product platforms at firms including: Citigroup, Lehman Brothers, Credit Suisse, Hudson Realty and NewOak Capital. She has been involved in both buy-side and sell-side markets, with functions spanning capital markets, origination, commercial real estate credit, capital raising, and distribution, primarily in the U.S. but also in Asia.

"Precilla has the right blend of skills and experience to take on the role of managing our important balance sheet loan business," added Flynn. "She is known for her ability to work closely with clients to find creative solutions to all their financing needs. We are confident that under her leadership the Proprietary Lending Group will flourish in all regions."

Torres holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a BS in Management Engineering from Ateneo University.

About Hunt Mortgage Group

Hunt Mortgage Group, a subsidiary of Hunt Companies, Inc., is a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States. The Company finances all types of commercial real estate: multifamily properties (including small balance), affordable housing, office, retail, manufactured housing, healthcare/senior living, industrial, and self-storage facilities. It offers Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA in addition to its own Proprietary loan products. Since inception, the Company has structured more than $27 billion of loans and today maintains a servicing portfolio of more than $14.8 billion. Headquartered in New York City, Hunt Mortgage Group has 229 professionals in 25 locations throughout the United States. To learn more, visit www.huntmortgagegroup.com.

