Precinmac Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of Major Tool and Machine

SOUTH PARIS, Maine and INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precinmac, a diversified manufacturer of high-precision machined components and assemblies in the aerospace and defense, semiconductor, medical, and general industrials sectors, today announced that it has purchased Major Tool and Machine. The acquisition expands Precinmac's capabilities and differentiated value proposition to customers. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1946 and located in Indianapolis, Indiana, Major Tool and Machine specializes in serving the aerospace and defense, power generation, energy, semiconductor, and oil and gas markets. In addition to the Company's large format machining, fabrication, and assembly services, Major Tool and Machine provides design for manufacturing assistance and supports both manufacturing engineering as well as contract manufacturing.

"We are excited to expand our capabilities by adding a best-in-class large format business which expertly serves the needs of the market," said Eric Wisnefsky, CEO of Precinmac. "This acquisition is another step in the advancement of our multi-faceted strategy to expand our business through acquisitions in all sectors of the industry base. Major Tool and Machine is a full complement to our existing portfolio."

With its seven divisions – Maine Machine Products Company, Hoppe Technologies, Trimaster Manufacturing, HPG, Viper Northwest, Shields Manufacturing, and now Major Tool and Machine – Precinmac specializes in precision milling and turning, multi-axis machining, grinding, close tolerance fabrication, and complex geometries. Precinmac is a critical supplier to a wide range of prime contractors in the aerospace, defense, semiconductor, automation, medical, and other sectors that rely on the Company's ultra-high precision manufacturing capabilities and expertise. From its integrated manufacturing locations in the U.S. and Canada, Precinmac provides broad capabilities and expertise to these demanding industries.

"We are very excited for both our customers and employees to join the Precinmac family of companies," said Steve Weyreter, owner of Major Tool and Machine. "It is clear that Precinmac is poised to support the continued demand of our customer base by providing additional resources with additional capital equipment and hiring of people."

"We have built an excellent company supported by our employees and community, serving the increasing needs of our customers," said Mike Griffith, President of Major Tool and Machine. "The entire Major Tool team looks forward to continuing to satisfy the small format and large format needs of our current and future customers."

Precinmac is owned by Pine Island Capital Partners, LLC, Bain Capital Credit, LP, and Compass Partners Capital.

Precinmac (https://www.precinmac.com) is a leading diversified manufacturer of high-tolerance precision machined components and assemblies. Precinmac has seven divisions in the United States and Canada – Maine Machine Products Company, Hoppe Technologies, Trimaster Manufacturing, HPG, Viper Northwest, Shields Manufacturing, and Major Tool and Machine.

Alantra served as financial advisors and Willke Farr & Gallagher, LLP served as legal advisor to Precinmac. Katz, Sapper, and Miller served as accounting and tax advisors and Ice Miller, LLP served as legal advisors to Major Tool and Machine.

