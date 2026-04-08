Precinmac LP Acquires Precision Aerospace Holdings, Expanding its Capabilities in Aerospace, Defense, and Space

SOUTH PARIS, Maine, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precinmac LP ("Precinmac" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of high-complexity precision components, announced the acquisition of Dallas-based Precision Aerospace Holdings, LLC ("PAH"), specializing in the manufacturing of precision machined aerospace, defense, and space components. The addition of PAH reinforces Precinmac's focus on expanding its capabilities, increasing capacity, and enhancing its differentiated value proposition to serve customers in the mission-critical markets of aerospace, defense, and space. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Launched in 2022, PAH brought together Applegate EDM, Clearwater Engineering, Decatur Machine Services, Icon Machine Co., and Owens Machine and Tool Company under one platform. The PAH family of companies' core capabilities include electronic discharge machining (EDM) and precision machining with close proximity to its major customers.

"We are excited to welcome Precision Aerospace Holdings, which adds meaningful technical capability and customer alignment, to the Precinmac family of companies," said Eric Wisnefsky, CEO of Precinmac. "This business complements our existing portfolio as it also serves high requirements customers, produces medium to high complexity parts, and participates in critical long running programs within the Aerospace, Defense, and Space industries."

"Precinmac's recognition of PAH as an industry leader in EDM and precision machining underscores the strength of our team and our capabilities," stated Peter Stegmaier, CEO of PAH. "Precinmac has consistently demonstrated a commitment to investing not only in advanced equipment to support customer growth, but also in the development of our people, who are critical to our continued success."

With its nine divisions – Hoppe Technologies, HPG, Maine Machine Products Company, Major Tool and Machine, Petersen Inc., Shields Manufacturing, Trimaster Manufacturing, Viper Northwest – and now PAH, Precinmac specializes in precision milling and turning, multi-axis machining, grinding, close tolerance fabrication, and complex geometries. Precinmac is a critical supplier to a wide range of prime contractors in the aerospace, defense, space, semiconductor, power generation and energy sectors that rely on the Company's ultra-high precision manufacturing capabilities and expertise. From its integrated manufacturing locations in the U.S. and Canada, Precinmac provides broad capabilities and expertise to these highly specialized industries.

Vinson & Elkins served as legal counsel to Precinmac. Baker Botts served as legal counsel to Precision Aerospace Holdings, LLC. Lincoln International LLC served as financial advisor for the transaction.

Precinmac is a portfolio company of Centerbridge Partners, which invested in December 2024 to help accelerate the company's next stage of growth.

About Precinmac LP

Precinmac is a leading manufacturer of high-complexity, precision machined components and assemblies for aerospace, defense, space, semiconductor, power generation and energy sectors. Precinmac offers a single-source solution for precise, high-quality, and on-time manufacturing to top-tier customers globally, with a dedication to customer service, operational excellence, and continuous improvement. Precinmac serves these customers through a network of facilities across the United States and Canada. Learn more at www.precinmac.com.

About Centerbridge Partners, L.P.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is a private investment management firm employing a flexible approach across investment disciplines — Private Equity, Private Credit and Real Estate — in an effort to develop the most attractive opportunities for our investors. The Firm was founded in 2005 and, as of June 30, 2025, has approximately $43 billion in capital under management with offices in New York and London. Centerbridge is dedicated to partnering with world-class management teams across targeted industry sectors and geographies.

For more information, please visit www.centerbridge.com | LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Precinmac LP