Precious Dreams Foundation Hosts Star-Studded Pajama Ball For Youth on October 6th

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precious Dreams Foundation, the nonprofit which provides children in foster care and homeless shelters with bedtime comfort items and therapeutic programs, hosts its ninth annual Pajama Ball on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. This year's event will provide Laughter and Lullabies to children living in uncertainty and features performances from musicians Miguel and Michael Franti, and speakers including DJ Khaled, Tracy Morgan, Lil Rel, Gary Vaynerchuck, and more. The Pajama Ball will be streamed live from 8pm-9:30pm ET on the organization's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Laughter and Lullabies invites people of all ages to wear their favorite pajamas for a night of musical performances, comic relief, discussions around mental health and the importance of sleep. Special guests appearances from world-renowned athletes and celebrities and a featured bedtime story will provide excitement for the whole family.

"We're creating a magical bedtime experience for youth who don't always have the luxury of uninterrupted sleep and basic comforts," says Nicole Russell, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Precious Dreams Foundation. "Through this event, we hope to create more awareness and expand initiatives that provide life-long enrichment to underprivileged youth who need it the most."

Attendees can expect testimonials from youth, sleep tips from Dr. Sanjeev Kothare of Northwell Hospital and messages from national partners. Additional speakers include Lisa Marie @onefunnymommy, Cece Price @thececeshow, Crystal McCrary, Amanda Kopelman, Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of Earn Your Leisure, Joe Belluck, Nicole Russell and more. Precious Dreams Foundation will also honor a student that is currently experiencing homelessness with the first ever BKLYN Combine x Precious Dreams Foundation "Big Dream Scholarship."

Viewers can expect giveaways including sheets, pillows and seat cushions by Presenting Sponsor, Purple Innovation, LLC ("Purple"), the leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress. This year's Big Dream Sponsor is returning sponsor Simmons Hanlry Conroy Law Firm and the virtual production partner is Rooftop2.

Proceeds from the Pajama Ball will support Precious Dreams Foundation's capacity for development and further outreach. Since 2012, they have provided over 7,000 children with comfort through therapeutic programming and bedtime essentials.

To donate, get your ticket and learn more, visit https://www.preciousdreamsfoundation.org/ or follow them on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube for the latest updates and news.

About Precious Dreams Foundation

Precious Dreams Foundation was established in 2012 by mother-daughter duo, Nicole Russell and Angie Medina. The organization was established exclusively to provide children (birth – 18yrs) in foster care and homeless shelters with bedtime comfort items and therapeutic programs to promote and build self-comforting skills. In less than eight years, in addition to New York City, local chapters have been established in Chicago, South Florida, Los Angeles, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. For more information about Precious Dreams Foundation, visit PreciousDreamsFoundation.org.

