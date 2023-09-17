"Precious Flavors of Liaoning" Overseas Promotion Campaign Held to Great Success in South Korea

News provided by

News & Information Center of Xinhua News Agency

17 Sep, 2023, 23:05 ET

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between September 11 and 13, the "Precious Flavors of Liaoning" overseas promotion campaign, which was jointly held by the Information Office of the People's Government of Liaoning Province and the News & Information Center of Xinhua News Agency, concluded in great success in South Korea. Shao Yuying, Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee, Director of the Information Office of the People's Government of Liaoning Province, Party Group Secretary and President of the Liaoning Federation of Literary and Art Circles, KIM YOUNGWOO, former Minister of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in China, Sun Wei, President of the China Chamber of Commerce in Korea, Wang Xiude, President of the Korea Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry  and other prominent Chinese and South Korean guests attended the event.

Continue Reading
Precious Flavors of Liaoning
Precious Flavors of Liaoning

In 2021, the Northeast Asia folk gastronomic culture exchange week campaign, hosted under the "Precious Flavors of Liaoning" brand, was hosted in the five cities of Shenyang, Dandong, Panjin, Zhuanghe and Dalian of Liaoning Province. In 2022, the "Precious Flavors of Liaoning" program landed in Japan and whipped up a flurry of excitement for Liaoning culinary culture in Tokyo. This year, the "Precious Flavors of Liaoning" campaign took place in South Korea, where gastronomy was featured as focal point in various thematic activities such as "Taste Foods and Make Friends in Dong Seoul University", "Liaoning Culinary Skills Exchange" and "Dialogue between Liaoning Barbecue and Korean Barbecue". Guests from different parts of Chinese and South Korean societies engaged in discussions and interchanges about food, tourism and culture with the event serving as a bridge of friendship for both sides, while also further elevating the overseas cultural image and international influence of Liaoning Province.

In the Unique Liaoning Ingredients Exhibition Zone, various high-quality products and specialties from around the province was showcased, including more than 40 celebrated items like Yuyuan pickled vegetable, Nongfeng rice, Hongqiao cordyceps militaris, Liaoyang Lingxiushan black chokeberry beverage, etc. The event facilitated the exposure of Liaoning foods and drinks abroad and functioned as a platform conducive to the development of the Liaoning F&B industry.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442227
Caption: Precious Flavors of Liaoning

SOURCE News & Information Center of Xinhua News Agency

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.