Precious Hospice Announces Opening of Newest Care Facility in Chicago -- A Uniquely Compassionate Approach to End-of-Life Services

CHICAGO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Precious Hospice (https://precioushospice.com/) recently opened their newest care facility in the city of Chicago, after maintaining a successful inaugural location in Atlanta, Georgia. Providing full-spectrum palliative healthcare for end-of-life patients and their families, Precious Hospice advances as its mission statement: "Loving care through life's precious moments." The full-range hospice company formed as a result of CEO Henry Mason's experiences with his own mother's terrifying cancer diagnosis and treatment, and his subsequent dedication to providing a unique form of hospice that beneficially transforms lives.

"A lot of times, I ask people when I'm in the community: 'What is hospice?' Their initial response to me is usually 'A place where you go and die.' Well, we're working to change that impression. Because the reality is that hospice is in fact a philosophy of care — not just a place to pass away. Precious Hospice's core goal is to give those people suffering with terminal illnesses, and their families, a sense of peace and quality of life. The good memories then create themselves, " said John Mason, Program Support Manager.

Beginning with the moving story of its inception, Precious Hospice has always worked to be more organic and dynamic than simply an average hospice company. The founders asked formative questions like: What does it mean to provide genuine, compassionate, end-of-life services? How can families find a loving, empathic staff of professionals who work to ease patient transitions; while at the same time, working to foster joy and maintain dignity? And how can all of this be accomplished with grace and unwavering respect?

"We hire people with passion, not those just looking for a paycheck. You have to love our patients and care for them like you would care for your own mother," said Henry Mason, CEO.

Full-Range Care : Patients and their families have access to a wide spectrum of healthcare professionals — physicians, nurses, certified nursing assistants, licensed social workers, chaplains and dedicated volunteers.

: Patients and their families have access to a wide spectrum of healthcare professionals — physicians, nurses, certified nursing assistants, licensed social workers, chaplains and dedicated volunteers. Home Hospice : Partnering with patients and their loved ones to bring hospice care directly to the comfort of home.

: Partnering with patients and their loved ones to bring hospice care directly to the comfort of home. Condition-Specific Care : Since all patients are different, each plan-of-care is formed to service patients' unique needs.

: Since all patients are different, each plan-of-care is formed to service patients' unique needs. Bereavement Care : Consistent, continuing bereavement care that goes beyond a patient's final moments. Support for families, friends and staff that lasts up to 13 months.

: Consistent, continuing bereavement care that goes beyond a patient's final moments. Support for families, friends and staff that lasts up to 13 months. 24/7 On-Call Support : A direct line of medical support, any time of the day or night.

: A direct line of medical support, any time of the day or night. Palliative Care : A team that places patient-comfort and ease as the top priority.

: A team that places patient-comfort and ease as the top priority. Other Therapies : Precious Hospice is open to working with other types of therapeutic relief. For example, on-staff music therapists utilize the power of music to help clients cope with their illness, while creating lasting, fun memories for everyone.

Precious Hospice works with most private insurance companies, in addition to Medicare and Medicaid.

Precious Hospice is a full-care hospice service provider that arranges and delivers gentle, loving care for the terminally ill. Precious Hospice is a different kind of hospice provider, having been specifically designed by those with personal experience working through the devastating effects of terminal illness diagnoses. Precious Hospice maintains a multi-disciplinary team committed to managing patient pain and symptoms, while also providing emotional, spiritual and social support for both patients and their families. Precious Hospice strives to become a leading and influential expert source of education and services for those practicing end-of-life and palliative care disciplines. Learn more at: www.PreciousHospice.com.

