Precious Little Tot Releases New Precious Little Bundles

FRISCO, Texas, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Precious Little Tot, a Christian based company and provider of apparel and accessories for mom and baby, is introducing a new way to find the perfect outfit with the release of their Precious Little Bundles.

All the items are handmade in the United States with top quality fabrics using modern designs and patterns. These designs and patterns focus on comfort and making getting dressed easy, while giving baby a sense of style that is fun and vibrant.

One of the Precious Little Bundles
Just added, their Precious Little Bundles make it even more affordable to complete an entire outfit.

"We strive to produce a beautiful, stylish, and comfortable products for each customer. Each product is hand made with attention to detail, quality and care. I'm excited to expand this vision with our new Precious Little Bundles offerings making it even easier for moms to find the perfect outfit," said owner Jaclyn Kostrzewa.

Precious Little Tot has an already extensive retail line that includes headbands, beanies, bibdanas, baby leggings, graphic bodysuits, diaper bag accessories, and Christian wall decor.

To learn more about the new line or to shop retail and wholesale contact Jaclyn Kostrzewa through the Precious Little Tot website at https://preciouslittletot.com.

