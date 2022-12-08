Precious Metal Catalysts Demand is Soaring High. More than 68,000 Tons to be Sold by 2027. The Market to be Worth USD 20 Billion - Arizton

Dec 08, 2022, 12:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the precious metal catalysts market will grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021-2027. The market is driven by a rise in demand for fuels used in transportation, increasing investment in the refinery sector, and rising environmental concerns. APAC holds the largest global precious metal catalysts market share, accounting for 44.46% in value. The region is led by China, India, Japan, and South Korea, where the penetration of precious metal catalysts is very high, and revenue has been increasing steadily. The rapidly developing infrastructure, readily increasing population, and growing demand from various industries such as pharmaceutical, automotive, oil & gas drive the APAC precious metal catalysts market growth.
Precious metal catalysts are used in various pharmaceuticals, automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, and agrochemical. Companies are adopting sustainable standards in their manufacturing processes. To improve sustainability, the companies are training their suppliers and improving suppliers' sustainability and found that they are getting good financial returns from such investments. Companies have started using precious metal catalysts instead of chemical catalysts to improve sustainability. Thus, boosting the growth of the precious metal catalysts market.
Alfa Chemistry (the US) and Sabin Metal Corporation (the US) are significant companies that produce platinum & palladium catalysts for usage in agricultural chemicals. Europe's precious metal catalysts market is growing with a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period. Countries like Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK led the region.
Market Size and Forecast is projected in:
- Value ($ Billion)
- Volume (Tons)
Precious Metal Catalysts Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size by Volume (2027)
|
68.5 thousand Tons
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 19.76 Billion
|
CAGR (2021-2027)
|
7 %
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Market Segments
|
Type, End-Use, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Leading Countries
|
Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, the Rest of Europe, the US, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, India, the Rest of APAC, Brazil, Mexico, the Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA
|
Key Players
|
BASF SE, Evonik, Johnson Matthey, Heraeus Holding, Umicore, Alfa Chemistry, American Elements, Arora Matthey Limited, Clariant International Ltd., Chimet S.p.A., Dongguan City Betterly New Materials Co., Ltd., Halder Topsoe A/S, J&J Materials Inc., Kaili Catalyst New Materials CO., LTD, N.E. Chemcat Corporation, Synthesis with Catalysts Pvt. Ltd. (SWC), Sabin Metal Corporation, Souvenier Chemicals, Stanford Advanced Materials, Takasago International Corporation, and Vineeth Precious Metal Catalysts Pvt. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
· A Rise in Demand for Fuels Used in Transportation
· Growing Investment in the Refinery Sector
· Increasing Environmental Concern
|
Page Number
|
234
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3588
Platinum Precious Metal Catalysts Market to Hold the Largest Market Share
The platinum precious metal catalyst market holds the largest market share and is expected to cross USD 8.52 billion by 2027. Platinum is a chemical element and a member of the platinum group metal. Platinum is a rare metal found in the earth's crust. Due to these properties, the demand for platinum metal is very high. Platinum catalysts are the most active catalyst in oxidization reactions. In motor vehicles, it is used to resist carbon emission in combustion engine exhaust.
Many multinational companies produce and supply platinum catalysts to industries. These include Alfa Chemistry (US), Johnson Matthey (UK), BASF SE (Germany), American Elements (US), Sabin Metal Corporation (US), Souvenir Chemicals (India), Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland), Heraeus Holding (Germany), Arora Matthey (India), Umicore, Galvanotechnik (Germany), Chimet (Italy), and Evonik Industries AG (Germany). As a catalyst, platinum is used in various products. Since platinum catalysts are economical for reforming the octane in the petroleum industry, the demand for platinum catalysts is growing. Stricter regulations around carbon emissions have further heightened the demand for platinum catalysts from the automotive industry.
Key Companies Vendors
- BASF SE
- Evonik
- Johnson Matthey
- Heraeus Holding
- Umicore
- Alfa Chemistry
- American Elements
- Arora Matthey Limited
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Chimet S.p.A.
- Dongguan City Betterly New Materials Co., Ltd.
- Halder Topsoe A/S
- J&J Materials Inc.
- Kaili Catalyst New Materials CO., LTD
- N.E. Chemcat Corporation
- Synthesis with Catalysts Pvt. Ltd. (SWC)
- Sabin Metal Corporation
- Souvenier Chemicals
- Stanford Advanced Materials
- Takasago International Corporation
- Vineeth Precious Metal Catalysts Pvt. Ltd.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Type
- Platinum
- Palladium
- Rhodium
- Ruthenium
- Other
End-Use
- Pharmaceutical
- Oil & Gas
- Automotive
- Other
Geography
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- US
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Related Research Reports:
Industrial Enzymes Market - The global industrial enzymes market size is expected to reach revenues of USD 8 billion by 2025. The global industrial enzyme market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period because of the increased capacity of enzymes to replace synthetic chemicals and act as a viable source for biocatalysts. The need to eliminate organic solvents and the demand for low-side-effects substances drive market growth.
Biocatalysts Market - The global biocatalysts market is expected to cross USD 729.03 million by 2027, from USD 495 million in 2021. Increasing demand for biobased products drives the biocatalysts market. Due to emerging technology, sustainability is growing all over the world. In the pharmaceutical industry, companies have started using biobased drugs to improve the quality of products, making the pharmaceutical biocatalysts market grow rapidly. Thus, top companies follow the expansion strategy to acquire a more significant biocatalysts market share. The food & beverages industry is rising due to the increasing consumption of food & beverages, thus increasing the demand for biocatalysts in the global industry.
Talc Market - The talc market will reach around USD 2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The demand for talc is the highest in APAC owing to the rising automotive, marine, and consumer electronics industries. China is the largest talc producer in terms of value and volume in APAC. The country contributes 49.53% to the global talc market in terms of value and around 26.49% in terms of volume.
Specialty Enzymes Market - The global specialty enzymes market size crossed USD 2.96 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.56 billion by 2027. Factors such as the rapidly increasing global population, increasing research & development, spreading new infectious diseases, increasing biofuel usage, and growing agriculture industry led to increased demand for specialty enzymes in the global market. The major drivers of the specialty enzymes market include the increasing health consciousness and intense penetration of the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and biotechnology industries.
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 MARKET SYNOPSIS
6.1.1 DRIVERS
6.1.2 OPPORTUNITIES
6.1.3 CHALLENGES
6.2 SEGMENT REVIEW
6.2.1 END-USE
6.2.2 TYPE
6.3 GEOGRAPHY
6.4 COMPANY AND STRATEGIES
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 INCREASING DEMAND FROM AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY
9.2 INCREASING DEMAND FROM PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY
9.3 ADOPTION OF SUSTAINABILITY STANDARDS
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 RISE IN DEMAND FOR FUELS USED IN TRANSPORTATION
10.2 INCREASING INVESTMENTS IN REFINERY SECTOR
10.3 INCREASING ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERN
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 PRICE VOLATILITY OF PRECIOUS METAL CATALYSTS
11.2 RISING DEMAND FOR EV BATTERIES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.2.1 VALUE
12.2.2 VOLUME
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 TYPE
13.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2.1 VALUE
13.2.2 VOLUME
13.3 PLATINUM
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 PALLADIUM
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.5 RHODIUM
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.6 RUTHENIUM
13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.7 OTHER
13.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 END-USE
14.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2.1 VALUE
14.2.2 VOLUME
14.3 PHARMACEUTICAL
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 OIL & GAS
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.5 AUTOMOTIVE
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.6 OTHER END-USES
14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 GEOGRAPHY
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.1.1 VALUE
15.1.2 VOLUME
15.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
16 NORTH AMERICA
16.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.2.1 VALUE
16.3 TYPE
16.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4 END-USE
16.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.5 KEY COUNTRIES
16.6 US
16.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.7 CANADA
16.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17 EUROPE
17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.2.1 VALUE
17.3 TYPE
17.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4 END-USE
17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5 KEY COUNTRIES
17.6 GERMANY
17.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.7 FRANCE
17.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.8 ITALY
17.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.9 SPAIN
17.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.10 UK
17.10.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.11 REST OF EUROPE
17.11.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 APAC
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.2.1 VALUE
18.3 TYPE
18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4 END-USE
18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 KEY COUNTRIES
18.6 CHINA
18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7 JAPAN
18.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.8 INDIA
18.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.9 SOUTH KOREA
18.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.10 REST OF APAC
18.10.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 LATIN AMERICA
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.2.1 VALUE
19.3 TYPE
19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 END-USE
19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 KEY COUNTRIES
19.6 BRAZIL
19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7 MEXICO
19.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.8 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
19.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.2.1 VALUE
20.3 TYPE
20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.4 END-USE
20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5 KEY COUNTRIES
20.6 SAUDI ARABIA
20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7 SOUTH AFRICA
20.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.8 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
20.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
21.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
21.2 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
22 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
22.1 BASF SE
22.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.1.2 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
22.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
22.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES
22.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS
22.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
22.2 EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
22.3 JOHNSON MATTHEY
22.4 HERAEUS HOLDING
22.5 UMICORE GALVANOTECHNIK
23 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
23.1 ALFA CHEMISTRY
23.1.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
23.1.2 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
23.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
23.2 AMERICAN ELEMENTS
23.3 ARORA MATTHEY LIMITED
23.4 CLARIANT INTERNATIONAL LTD.
23.5 CHIMET
23.6 DONGGUAN CITY BETTERLY NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.
23.7 HALDER TOPSOES A/S
23.8 J&J MATERIALS INC.
23.9 KAILI CATALYSTS NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD
23.10 N.E. CHIMET CORPORATION
23.11 SYNTHESIS WITH CATALYSTS PVT. LTD. (SWC)
23.12 SABIN METAL CORPORATION
23.13 SOUVENIER CHEMICALS
23.14 STANFORD ADVANCED MATERIALS
23.15 TAKASAGO INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
23.16 VINEETH PRECIOUS METAL CATALYST PVT. LTD.
24 REPORT SUMMARY
24.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
24.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
25 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
25.1 TYPE
25.1.1 PLATINUM
25.1.2 PALLADIUM
25.1.3 RHODIUM
25.1.4 RUTHENIUM
25.1.5 OTHERS
25.2 END-USE
25.2.1 PHARMACEUTICAL
25.2.2 OIL & GAS
25.2.3 AUTOMOTIVE
25.2.4 OTHER
26 GEOGRAPHY
26.1 NORTH AMERICA
26.1.1 TYPE
26.1.2 END-USE
26.2 EUROPE
26.2.1 TYPE
26.2.2 END-USE
26.3 APAC
26.3.1 TYPE
26.3.2 END-USE
26.4 LATIN AMERICA
26.4.1 TYPE
26.4.2 END-USE
26.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
26.5.1 TYPE
26.5.2 END USE
27 APPENDIX
27.1 ABBREVIATIONS
Share this article