Precious Metal Catalysts Demand is Soaring High. More than 68,000 Tons to be Sold by 2027. The Market to be Worth USD 20 Billion - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the precious metal catalysts market will grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021-2027. The market is driven by a rise in demand for fuels used in transportation, increasing investment in the refinery sector, and rising environmental concerns. APAC holds the largest global precious metal catalysts market share, accounting for 44.46% in value. The region is led by China, India, Japan, and South Korea, where the penetration of precious metal catalysts is very high, and revenue has been increasing steadily. The rapidly developing infrastructure, readily increasing population, and growing demand from various industries such as pharmaceutical, automotive, oil & gas drive the APAC precious metal catalysts market growth.

Precious Metal Catalysts Market

Precious metal catalysts are used in various pharmaceuticals, automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, and agrochemical. Companies are adopting sustainable standards in their manufacturing processes. To improve sustainability, the companies are training their suppliers and improving suppliers' sustainability and found that they are getting good financial returns from such investments. Companies have started using precious metal catalysts instead of chemical catalysts to improve sustainability. Thus, boosting the growth of the precious metal catalysts market.

Alfa Chemistry (the US) and Sabin Metal Corporation (the US) are significant companies that produce platinum & palladium catalysts for usage in agricultural chemicals. Europe's precious metal catalysts market is growing with a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period. Countries like Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK led the region.

Market Size and Forecast is projected in:

Value ($ Billion)

Volume (Tons)

Precious Metal Catalysts Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size by Volume (2027) 68.5 thousand Tons Market Size (2027) USD 19.76 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 7 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segments Type, End-Use, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Leading Countries Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, the Rest of Europe, the US, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, India, the Rest of APAC, Brazil, Mexico, the Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA Key Players BASF SE, Evonik, Johnson Matthey, Heraeus Holding, Umicore, Alfa Chemistry, American Elements, Arora Matthey Limited, Clariant International Ltd., Chimet S.p.A., Dongguan City Betterly New Materials Co., Ltd., Halder Topsoe A/S, J&J Materials Inc., Kaili Catalyst New Materials CO., LTD, N.E. Chemcat Corporation, Synthesis with Catalysts Pvt. Ltd. (SWC), Sabin Metal Corporation, Souvenier Chemicals, Stanford Advanced Materials, Takasago International Corporation, and Vineeth Precious Metal Catalysts Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics · A Rise in Demand for Fuels Used in Transportation · Growing Investment in the Refinery Sector · Increasing Environmental Concern Page Number 234 Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3588

Click to Download the Free Sample Report Now

Platinum Precious Metal Catalysts Market to Hold the Largest Market Share

The platinum precious metal catalyst market holds the largest market share and is expected to cross USD 8.52 billion by 2027. Platinum is a chemical element and a member of the platinum group metal. Platinum is a rare metal found in the earth's crust. Due to these properties, the demand for platinum metal is very high. Platinum catalysts are the most active catalyst in oxidization reactions. In motor vehicles, it is used to resist carbon emission in combustion engine exhaust.

Many multinational companies produce and supply platinum catalysts to industries. These include Alfa Chemistry (US), Johnson Matthey (UK), BASF SE (Germany), American Elements (US), Sabin Metal Corporation (US), Souvenir Chemicals (India), Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland), Heraeus Holding (Germany), Arora Matthey (India), Umicore, Galvanotechnik (Germany), Chimet (Italy), and Evonik Industries AG (Germany). As a catalyst, platinum is used in various products. Since platinum catalysts are economical for reforming the octane in the petroleum industry, the demand for platinum catalysts is growing. Stricter regulations around carbon emissions have further heightened the demand for platinum catalysts from the automotive industry.

Key Companies Vendors

BASF SE

Evonik

Johnson Matthey

Heraeus Holding

Umicore

Alfa Chemistry

American Elements

Arora Matthey Limited

Clariant International Ltd.

Chimet S.p.A.

Dongguan City Betterly New Materials Co., Ltd.

Halder Topsoe A/S

J&J Materials Inc.

Kaili Catalyst New Materials CO., LTD

N.E. Chemcat Corporation

Synthesis with Catalysts Pvt. Ltd. (SWC)

Sabin Metal Corporation

Souvenier Chemicals

Stanford Advanced Materials

Takasago International Corporation

Vineeth Precious Metal Catalysts Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Type

Platinum

Palladium

Rhodium

Ruthenium

Other

End-Use

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Other

Geography

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



Spain



UK



Rest of Europe

North America

US



Canada

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Click to Download the Free Sample Report Now

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Related Research Reports:

Industrial Enzymes Market - The global industrial enzymes market size is expected to reach revenues of USD 8 billion by 2025. The global industrial enzyme market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period because of the increased capacity of enzymes to replace synthetic chemicals and act as a viable source for biocatalysts. The need to eliminate organic solvents and the demand for low-side-effects substances drive market growth.

Biocatalysts Market - The global biocatalysts market is expected to cross USD 729.03 million by 2027, from USD 495 million in 2021. Increasing demand for biobased products drives the biocatalysts market. Due to emerging technology, sustainability is growing all over the world. In the pharmaceutical industry, companies have started using biobased drugs to improve the quality of products, making the pharmaceutical biocatalysts market grow rapidly. Thus, top companies follow the expansion strategy to acquire a more significant biocatalysts market share. The food & beverages industry is rising due to the increasing consumption of food & beverages, thus increasing the demand for biocatalysts in the global industry.

Talc Market - The talc market will reach around USD 2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The demand for talc is the highest in APAC owing to the rising automotive, marine, and consumer electronics industries. China is the largest talc producer in terms of value and volume in APAC. The country contributes 49.53% to the global talc market in terms of value and around 26.49% in terms of volume.

Specialty Enzymes Market - The global specialty enzymes market size crossed USD 2.96 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.56 billion by 2027. Factors such as the rapidly increasing global population, increasing research & development, spreading new infectious diseases, increasing biofuel usage, and growing agriculture industry led to increased demand for specialty enzymes in the global market. The major drivers of the specialty enzymes market include the increasing health consciousness and intense penetration of the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and biotechnology industries.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6.1 MARKET SYNOPSIS

6.1.1 DRIVERS

6.1.2 OPPORTUNITIES

6.1.3 CHALLENGES

6.2 SEGMENT REVIEW

6.2.1 END-USE

6.2.2 TYPE

6.3 GEOGRAPHY

6.4 COMPANY AND STRATEGIES

7 MARKET AT A GLANCE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 INCREASING DEMAND FROM AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY

9.2 INCREASING DEMAND FROM PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

9.3 ADOPTION OF SUSTAINABILITY STANDARDS

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 RISE IN DEMAND FOR FUELS USED IN TRANSPORTATION

10.2 INCREASING INVESTMENTS IN REFINERY SECTOR

10.3 INCREASING ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERN

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 PRICE VOLATILITY OF PRECIOUS METAL CATALYSTS

11.2 RISING DEMAND FOR EV BATTERIES

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.2.1 VALUE

12.2.2 VOLUME

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 TYPE

13.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2.1 VALUE

13.2.2 VOLUME

13.3 PLATINUM

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 PALLADIUM

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.5 RHODIUM

13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.6 RUTHENIUM

13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.7 OTHER

13.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 END-USE

14.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.2 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2.1 VALUE

14.2.2 VOLUME

14.3 PHARMACEUTICAL

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 OIL & GAS

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.5 AUTOMOTIVE

14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.6 OTHER END-USES

14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 GEOGRAPHY

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.1.1 VALUE

15.1.2 VOLUME

15.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

16 NORTH AMERICA

16.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.2.1 VALUE

16.3 TYPE

16.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4 END-USE

16.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5 KEY COUNTRIES

16.6 US

16.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.7 CANADA

16.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17 EUROPE

17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.2.1 VALUE

17.3 TYPE

17.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.4 END-USE

17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.5 KEY COUNTRIES

17.6 GERMANY

17.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.7 FRANCE

17.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.8 ITALY

17.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.9 SPAIN

17.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.10 UK

17.10.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.11 REST OF EUROPE

17.11.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18 APAC

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.2.1 VALUE

18.3 TYPE

18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4 END-USE

18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5 KEY COUNTRIES

18.6 CHINA

18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7 JAPAN

18.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.8 INDIA

18.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.9 SOUTH KOREA

18.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.10 REST OF APAC

18.10.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 LATIN AMERICA

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.2.1 VALUE

19.3 TYPE

19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4 END-USE

19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5 KEY COUNTRIES

19.6 BRAZIL

19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7 MEXICO

19.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.8 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

19.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.2.1 VALUE

20.3 TYPE

20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4 END-USE

20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5 KEY COUNTRIES

20.6 SAUDI ARABIA

20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7 SOUTH AFRICA

20.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.8 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

20.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

21.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

21.2 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

22 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

22.1 BASF SE

22.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

22.1.2 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

22.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

22.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES

22.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS

22.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

22.2 EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

22.3 JOHNSON MATTHEY

22.4 HERAEUS HOLDING

22.5 UMICORE GALVANOTECHNIK

23 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

23.1 ALFA CHEMISTRY

23.1.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

23.1.2 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

23.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

23.2 AMERICAN ELEMENTS

23.3 ARORA MATTHEY LIMITED

23.4 CLARIANT INTERNATIONAL LTD.

23.5 CHIMET

23.6 DONGGUAN CITY BETTERLY NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.

23.7 HALDER TOPSOES A/S

23.8 J&J MATERIALS INC.

23.9 KAILI CATALYSTS NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD

23.10 N.E. CHIMET CORPORATION

23.11 SYNTHESIS WITH CATALYSTS PVT. LTD. (SWC)

23.12 SABIN METAL CORPORATION

23.13 SOUVENIER CHEMICALS

23.14 STANFORD ADVANCED MATERIALS

23.15 TAKASAGO INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

23.16 VINEETH PRECIOUS METAL CATALYST PVT. LTD.

24 REPORT SUMMARY

24.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

24.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

25 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

25.1 TYPE

25.1.1 PLATINUM

25.1.2 PALLADIUM

25.1.3 RHODIUM

25.1.4 RUTHENIUM

25.1.5 OTHERS

25.2 END-USE

25.2.1 PHARMACEUTICAL

25.2.2 OIL & GAS

25.2.3 AUTOMOTIVE

25.2.4 OTHER

26 GEOGRAPHY

26.1 NORTH AMERICA

26.1.1 TYPE

26.1.2 END-USE

26.2 EUROPE

26.2.1 TYPE

26.2.2 END-USE

26.3 APAC

26.3.1 TYPE

26.3.2 END-USE

26.4 LATIN AMERICA

26.4.1 TYPE

26.4.2 END-USE

26.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

26.5.1 TYPE

26.5.2 END USE

27 APPENDIX

27.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1964494/Precious_Metal_Catalysts_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence