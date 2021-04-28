Precious Metal Mining Relies on Recruiters to Build Their Teams

DENVER, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world begins to emerge from the global pandemic of COVID-19, mining companies are beginning to ramp up their staffing and operations, according to Lindsey Schultz, CEO of MRC Recruiting. MRC is a North American leader in recruiting mining talent, at all levels and in all specializations, with offices in Denver and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"Demand is high for mining personnel globally. We are seeing a shortage in qualified processing engineers, maintenance and reliability professionals, as well as mining engineers and geologists, especially with underground experience," said Schultz.

"With a workforce maturing and the demand for not only precious metals increasing but the demand for metals used in the electric vehicle industry, we are seeing fewer candidates available," said Schultz.

According to Schultz, successful growth in the mining industry is dependent on mining companies attracting younger yet experienced mining professionals. MRC is an industry proponent of mentor programs and internships to help the early-stage workforce hit the ground running.

"The COVID pandemic definitely slowed down the growth of the industry from a human capital perspective," said Schultz. "Universities were unable to facilitate mentoring connections and, in many cases, internships at all. But as the pandemic recedes, opportunities are presenting themselves once again."

Mark Compton, executive director of the industry organization American Exploration & Mining Association, said, "Minerals and metals are the building blocks for everything from infrastructure and health care to national defense, clean energy and electric vehicles. More mining jobs are going to be needed in the future as society's demand for minerals increases and the industry expands. These are well-paying, technologically advanced jobs that should be very attractive to students and young professionals."

Schultz plans to keep MRC in the forefront of the discussion through student mentoring, resume workshops and increased social media presence to reach university students in the engineering, geology, and metallurgy programs within both the U.S. and Canada.

About MRC:

MRC was founded in 1984 by Robert Schultz to provide resource companies with experienced and high-potential candidates to build sustainable workforces. MRC is a family-run corporation with a global network of experienced recruiters. We bring our expertise directly to hiring managers in a collaborative effort to achieve their immediate recruitment goals. We know the resource/mining space and work to provide clients with the right candidates for every position.

