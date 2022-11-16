Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Global Market to Reach $18.7 Billion by 2030 at a 7% CAGR

Nov 16, 2022, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precious Metals E-Waste Recovery Market By Metal Type, By Source: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report the precious metals e-waste recovery market was valued at $9.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing use of electronic items is expected to boost the growth of the electronic scrap recycling industry. The increased need to save energy and reduce the impact on mining ores for primary metals is driving the electronic scrap recycling business forward.
The growing usage of e-waste recycling for the recovery of different metals is critical for energy conservation. For example, electronic recycling aids in the extraction of metals that require a substantial amount of energy to extract and are found in low quantities in raw ores. Furthermore, e-waste is a very rich source from which valuable metals may be recovered.
However, some of the disadvantages of precious metal e-waste include toxic metals such as mercury, lead, cadmium, and polybrominated flame retardants. These harmful metals affect the health mostly of children due to their smaller stature, less developed organs, and rapid rate of growth and development. The harmful toxic substances included in e-waste mostly affect children body as their body absorbs more contaminants in relation to their size and have a lower ability to digest or eliminate hazardous chemicals from their body.
The new technologies in element extraction to maximize metal extraction is expected to fuel the development potential for the precious metals e-waste recovery market in the future decades. For example, microscopic pipework is one of the sophisticated technologies that decreases cost and time for extraction operations by turning wastes into micro-fluids to boost the efficiency and efficacy of precious metals. This factor is expected to drive the market expansion in the near future.
The global precious metal e-waste recovery market share is segmented based on metal type, source, and region. By metal type, it is classified into gold, copper, silver, and others. By source, it is classified into home appliances, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication equipment, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
- Johnson Matthey plc
- umicore
- Materion Corporation
- Boliden Group
- Sims Recycling Ltd.
- TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
- metallix refining inc.
- TES
- heraeus holding gmbh
- Enviroleach Technologies Inc.
