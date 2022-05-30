Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Size to Grow by 5.36 Mn tons at a CAGR of 4.75%| Paper segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

This market research report extensively covers Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market segmentations by the following:

End-user - Paper, plastic, paint, adhesive and sealant, and others

The paper's precipitated calcium carbonate market share will expand significantly. The paper industry's demand for PCC is driven by criteria such as paper quality, brightness, and whiteness.

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

APAC will account for 68 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and India are the most important markets for precipitated calcium carbonate. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

and are the most important markets for precipitated calcium carbonate. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the forecast period, higher paper production and the existence of large-scale paper producing companies will aid the precipitated calcium carbonate market expansion in APAC.

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Dynamics

Market Driver

The relevance of precipitated calcium carbonate in the paper sector is one of the primary reasons driving market growth. Because of its exceptional properties and features, PCC is becoming increasingly important in the paper sector. PCC is widely used in the paper industry as a filler, coating pigment, brightening agent, and surface finish additive. It is preferred in the paper sector because of its small particle size and easy application.

Market Trend

Market Challenge

One of the major roadblocks to the precipitated calcium carbonate market's expansion is dwindling limestone supplies. One of the most cost-effective calcium carbonate sources is limestone. Some limestone reserves can produce calcium carbonate in the range of 98 percent to 99 percent. Limestone reserves are concentrated throughout North America, particularly in the United States. The majority of limestone reserves are located far from main consumption areas. As a result, PCC manufacturers believe limestone mining activities to be commercially unviable.

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2021-2025 5.36 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.13 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key consumer countries China, US, France, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Calcinor SA, GCCP Resources Ltd., Imerys, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Nordkalk Corp., OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd., Omya International AG, SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG, and Sibelco Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Segmentation

End-user

Paper

Plastic

Paint

Adhesive and sealant

Others

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East And Africa

South America



Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Calcinor SA

GCCP Resources Ltd.

Imerys

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Mississippi Lime Co.

Nordkalk Corp.

OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd.

Omya International AG

SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG

Sibelco Group



Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will assist precipitated calcium carbonate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the precipitated calcium carbonate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the precipitated calcium carbonate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of precipitated calcium carbonate market vendors



