Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market to Grow by USD 2.38 Billion from 2024-2028, as Demand in Paper Industry Rises with AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global precipitated calcium carbonate market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.38 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Importance of PCC in paper industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing popularity of NPCC. However, declining sources of limestone poses a challenge. Key market players include Blue Mountain Minerals, Cales de Llierca SA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Chemical and Mineral Industries Pvt. Ltd., FIMATEC Ltd., GCCP Resources Ltd., Graymont Ltd, Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Imerys S.A., Lhoist SA, Longcliffe Quarries Ltd., Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Nordkalk Corp., Okutama Industry Co. Ltd., Omya International AG, SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG, SCR Sibelco NV, and Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd..

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.4% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2378.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries China, US, India, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Blue Mountain Minerals, Cales de Llierca SA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Chemical and Mineral Industries Pvt. Ltd., FIMATEC Ltd., GCCP Resources Ltd., Graymont Ltd, Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Imerys S.A., Lhoist SA, Longcliffe Quarries Ltd., Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Nordkalk Corp., Okutama Industry Co. Ltd., Omya International AG, SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG, SCR Sibelco NV, and Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd.

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC), available in diverse crystal shapes and sizes, is a significant market player. Notably, nano-precipitated calcium carbonate (NPCC), under 0.1 microns or 100 nanometers, is gaining popularity. Primarily used in automotive and construction sealants, NPCC undergoes a controlled precipitation process for uniformity. Widely employed in paper, paint, rubber, and plastic industries, NPCC enhances sealant properties like viscosity, slump, and sag. Additionally, it finds applications in agriculture, healthcare, and construction sectors, impacting filler usage, paper coating, and surface finishing.

The Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) market is influenced by various factors. Crushed limestone, a primary source of calcium carbonate, is economically significant, with some reserves yielding up to 99%. However, most limestone reserves are geographically distant from major consuming regions, making mining operations uneconomical for PCC manufacturers. Environmental concerns, including noise and air pollution, result in high compliance costs. Cheaper imports also impact profit margins. Key applications of PCC include fillers in plastics, paper coating, and medicines. Tight regulations and social distancing norms have stalled some industries, affecting demand for PCC in sectors like construction and paper. Additionally, PCC is used in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, opaque paints and coatings, and tissue production. The market for PCC is diverse, with applications in packaging, rubber, and surface finishing. Despite challenges, the market continues to grow due to increasing demand for green applications and smoothness in various industries.

Type 1.1 Pharmaceutical grade

1.2 Industrial grade End-user 2.1 Paper

2.2 Plastic

2.3 Paint

2.4 Adhesive and sealant

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Pharmaceutical grade- Pharmaceutical-grade Calcium Carbonate, a specialized type of calcium carbonate, holds significant market share in various industries due to its stringent quality and purity standards. This market segment caters to Tight Environmental Regulations in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. The Tissue demand for calcium mineral supplements in healthcare applications propels the growth of this market. Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) is a key component in this market segment. It is extensively used as a filler in various applications, including Additives, Adhesives and sealants, and Coating purposes. In the Construction sector, PCC is utilized as a mineral filler in Building and Construction activities, providing essential Macronutrients and Micronutrients. The Precipitated Calcium Carbonate market also caters to the Agriculture industry, where it is used as a liming agent to improve soil quality. In the Alkaline papermaking process, PCC is employed as a filler to enhance paper brightness. PCC's versatility extends to the Manufacturing sector, where it is used as a base material in the production of Antacids, alleviating symptoms of heartburn and acid indigestion. The availability of substitutes, such as Kaolin and Limestone, poses a challenge to the market growth. The Precipitated Calcium Carbonate market is further segmented based on its applications in Basic materials, Construction, Consumption, and Economic activities. The market's consumption is driven by the increasing demand for Calcium carbonate in various industries, including Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, and the Construction sector. In conclusion, the Precipitated Calcium Carbonate market segment caters to various industries, including Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Agriculture, and Manufacturing, with its applications ranging from Calcium mineral supplements to Antacids and fillers. The market's growth is driven by the increasing demand for calcium carbonate as a mineral filler and its essential role in various industries.

The Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) market plays a significant role in various industries, including the plastics industry and healthcare sector. PCC is derived from Calcium Carbonate, which is abundantly available in nature in the form of limestone, aggregate, and crushed stone. In the context of eco-friendly applications, PCC is used as a filler and coating agent in paper production, adhering to social distancing norms in manufacturing processes. PCC contributes to the opacity and brightness of the paper, making it an essential component in the paper sector. Additionally, PCC is used as an antacid in the healthcare sector due to its neutralizing properties. Overall, the Precipitated Calcium Carbonate market is a vital contributor to numerous industries, providing sustainable and effective solutions.

The Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) market refers to the global trade of this inorganic chemical compound. PCC is produced through a process called precipitation, where calcium ions are combined with carbonate ions to form calcium carbonate. This white powder is widely used in various industries, including paper, paint, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages. Its excellent properties, such as high brightness, large particle size, and high reactivity, make it a preferred choice for numerous applications. The demand for PCC is driven by the growth of end-use industries, particularly in emerging economies. The market is segmented based on application, region, and production process. The production process includes the precipitation process, which is the focus of this market. The market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing demand for PCC in various industries.

