Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market to grow by USD 2.50 billion from 2022 to 2027, Blue Mountain Minerals, Cales de Llierca SA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, and more among key companies- Technavio

16 Oct, 2023, 03:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The precipitated calcium carbonate market is expected to grow by USD 2.50 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The importance of PCC in the paper industry is notably driving the precipitated calcium carbonate market. However, factors such as declining sources of limestone may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Pharmaceutical grade and Industrial grade ), End-user (Paper, Plastic, Paint, Adhesive and sealant, and Others ), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market 2023-2027
 We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the precipitated calcium carbonate market including Blue Mountain Minerals, Cales de Llierca SA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Chemical and Mineral Industries Pvt. Ltd., FIMATEC Ltd., GCCP Resources Ltd., Graymont Ltd, Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Imerys S.A., Lhoist SA, Longcliffe Quarries Ltd., Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Nordkalk Corp., Okutama Industry Co. Ltd., Omya International AG, SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG, SCR Sibelco NV, and Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd..

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Blue Mountain Minerals - The company offers precipitated calcium carbonate that is used in the building and construction industry.

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

  • The pharmaceutical grade segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The segment of PCC pharmaceutical grade is increasingly considered in different formulations of pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements as calcium supplements.
  •  end-user (paper, plastic, paint, adhesive and sealant, and others)

Geography 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to market players is APAC. One of the main factors is the increasing adoption of PCC for various applications.
  • APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2.50 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.13

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, China, India, the UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Blue Mountain Minerals, Cales de Llierca SA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Chemical and Mineral Industries Pvt. Ltd., FIMATEC Ltd., GCCP Resources Ltd., Graymont Ltd, Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Imerys S.A., Lhoist SA, Longcliffe Quarries Ltd., Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Nordkalk Corp., Okutama Industry Co. Ltd., Omya International AG, SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG, SCR Sibelco NV, and Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

