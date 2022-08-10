Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market to Record a CAGR of 4.75%, Paper to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the

overall market environment. Read a FREE Sample Report

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis and Scope

The precipitated calcium carbonate market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product development to compete in the market. Calcinor SA, GCCP Resources Ltd., Imerys, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Nordkalk Corp., OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd., Omya International AG, SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG, and Sibelco Group are some of the major market participants.

The report also covers the following areas:

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest

developments. Buy Now to gain access to all information related to vendors

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market 2021-2025:Segmentation

End-user

Paper: The paper segment will contribute the largest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as paper quality, brightness, and whiteness.



Plastic



Paint



Adhesive And Sealant



Others

Geography

APAC: APAC is the largest growth contributor to the precipitated calcium carbonate market. This region is expected to account for 68% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increased production of paper and the presence of large-scale paper manufacturing industries. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the precipitated calcium carbonate market in APAC.

and are the key countries for the precipitated calcium carbonate market in APAC.

Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics

and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market 2021-2025:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist precipitated calcium carbonate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the precipitated calcium carbonate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the precipitated calcium carbonate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of precipitated calcium carbonate market vendors

Related Reports

Calcium Silicate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Calcium Carbonate Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis

2021-2025

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2021-2025 5.36 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.13 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key consumer countries China, US, France, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Calcinor SA, GCCP Resources Ltd., Imerys, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., Nordkalk Corp., OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd., Omya International AG, SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG, and Sibelco Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Commodity chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user by volume - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user by volume

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user by volume

5.3 Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Exhibit 17: Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 18: Paper - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Exhibit 19: Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 20: Plastic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Paint - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Exhibit 21: Paint - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 22: Paint - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Adhesive and sealant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Exhibit 23: Adhesive and sealant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 24: Adhesive and sealant - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user by volume

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user by volume

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography (thousand tons)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Calcinor SA

Exhibit 49: Calcinor SA - Overview



Exhibit 50: Calcinor SA - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Calcinor SA - Key offerings

10.4 GCCP Resources Ltd.

Exhibit 52: GCCP Resources Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: GCCP Resources Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: GCCP Resources Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Imerys

Exhibit 55: Imerys - Overview



Exhibit 56: Imerys - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Imerys SA -Key news



Exhibit 58: Imerys - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Imerys - Segment focus

10.6 Minerals Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 60: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Minerals Technologies Inc.-Key news



Exhibit 63: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Mississippi Lime Co.

Exhibit 65: Mississippi Lime Co. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Mississippi Lime Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Mississippi Lime Co. -Key news



Exhibit 68: Mississippi Lime Co. - Key offerings

10.8 Nordkalk Corp.

Exhibit 69: Nordkalk Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Nordkalk Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Nordkalk Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 72: OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 73: OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Omya International AG

Exhibit 75: Omya International AG - Overview



Exhibit 76: Omya International AG - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Omya International AG - Key offerings

10.11 SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 78: SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 79: SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 80: SCHAEFER KALK GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.12 Sibelco Group

Exhibit 81: Sibelco Group - Overview



Exhibit 82: Sibelco Group - Product and service



Exhibit 83: Sibelco Group - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio