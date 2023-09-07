Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Market Size to Grow USD 4621.6 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 2.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Market is Segmented by Type (Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade), by Application (Paints & Coatings Industry, Paper Industry, Plastic Industry, Adhesives & Sealants): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029.

The precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) market is projected to reach USD 4621.6 million in 2029, increasing from USD 3849.8 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 2.6% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market:

The Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market will develop as a result of rising demand from the paper sector for precipitated calcium carbonate. In the paper industry, calcium carbonate that has precipitated is frequently used as a filler. To ensure high-quality paper due to its consistent particle shape and narrow particle size distribution, it is filled with a paper-strengthening agent, retention agent, and neutral sizing agent.

Additionally, the intrinsic whiteness and brightness of the precipitated calcium carbonate contribute to an improvement in sheet brightness. As a result, the market expansion will be boosted by rising demand for precipitated calcium carbonate in the paper industry.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF PRECIPITATED CALCIUM CARBONATE MARKET

PCC is extensively used in the construction industry, where it is produced as a filler for cement and concrete. The strength, workability, and durability of these materials are all enhanced by PCC, which results in better construction and longer-lasting constructions. The demand for PCC in the construction sector is anticipated to increase as urbanization and infrastructure development takes place on a global scale. PCC is frequently used as a filler and coating pigment in the paper industry. It improves the paper products' brightness, opacity, and printability, making them more aesthetically pleasing. The PCC market is directly gaining from the rising demand for high-quality paper products, including printing and packaging materials. his factor is expected to drive the growth of the Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market.

In order to enhance the mechanical qualities of plastics, such as impact resistance and flexural strength, PCC is utilized as a practical additive. The use of PCC in the plastic industry is being driven by its position as a sustainable and effective additive as companies search for ways to improve the performance of plastic goods while lowering their environmental impact. PCC is a substance that is added to medicine formulations in the pharmaceutical industry as an excipient. It aids in regulating medication release rates and enhancing formulation stability. The need for PCC in this industry is anticipated to rise as a result of the rising demand for pharmaceuticals and improvements in drug delivery technology. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market.

PCC is used as an agricultural lime and soil conditioner, which helps to reduce soil acidity and improve soil fertility. The necessity for soil enhancement and effective nitrogen management is driving the demand for PCC in the agricultural sector as it works to fulfill the demands of a growing global population. Because it comes from a natural source and has a minimal carbon footprint compared to other materials, PCC is seen as an environmentally friendly solution. The demand for PCC in many applications is rising as the industry looks for eco-friendly alternatives in response to tougher environmental laws.

PRECIPITATED CALCIUM CARBONATE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Minerals Technologies, Omya, Imerys, Shiraishi, and others are major global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) players. Over 25% of the market is held by the top four producers globally.

The biggest market is North America, which has a share of over 30%, followed by Europe and China, which each have a share of over 50%.

Key Companies:

Omya

Imerys

Minerals Technologies

Okutama Kogyo

Maruo Calcium

Mississippi Lime

Solvay

Fimatec

Schaefer Kalk

Cales de Llierca

Chu Shin Chemical Corporation

Changzhou Calcium Carbonate

Hebei Lixin Chemistry

Quzhou Jinniu Calcium Carbonate

CHANGSHAN RUIJIN GAIYE

Hubei Jingmen Baochang Calcium Hydroxide

Zhejiang Jianeng Calcium Industry

