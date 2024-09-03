PrecisCa and Oncollegee sign a collaboration agreement to produce a comprehensive and affordable Oncology Educational Platform to help train pharmaceutical industry and medical personnel within oncology practices

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrecisCa and Oncollegee have formed a pilot collaboration aimed at developing cutting-edge, effective and affordable Training content for biopharma professionals in small to large Pharmaceutical companies in addition to Medical personnel within Oncology practices. Nationally and globally.

Oncollegee is led by Don Sharpe, who previously founded and sold OBR. PrecisCa is founded by a retired Expert Oncologist and the two companies combined bring over 35 years of deep rooted knowledge, connections and expertise. Both companies have teams that are equally versed in the Oncology market and therefore can be nimble and cost efficient versus the Big Agencies.



This pilot collaboration will leverage Oncollegee's interactive e-Learn tools along with PrecisCa's rich video Oncology Clinical content. This integrated approach leverages the current clinical and non-clinical strengths of both organizations to create an educational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of the oncology industry.

Oncollegee: Known for its Digital dynamic learning platform, offering interactive modulettes, podcasts, and gamified learning tools. Visit oncollegee.com.



PrecisCa: Well-known as a boutique Digital Oncology content developer with a current broad based Video Library of over 1,700 videos including case reviews, and lecturettes developed by the top Oncology experts in their field of expertise. PrecisCa has also built the first and only National Oncology Fellows meeting in combination with National level Oncology Experts Forum. In 2025, PrecisCa will host the 3rd annual event in both the East and West coast. Visit PrecisCa.com.



For a sample of our combined capabilities, CLICK HERE to see a world-renown breast cancer expert discussing managing adverse events associated with Enhertu in an interactive training environment.



If you'd like to learn more, please reach out to Sherry Crowe at PrecisCa or Don Sharpe at Oncollegee.

Sherry Crowe

EVP, PrecisCa

[email protected]



Don Sharpe

VP, Oncollegee

[email protected]

SOURCE PrecisCa