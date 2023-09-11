Precise Bio Appoints Ori Hadomi as Chairman of the Board of Directors

MODI'IN, Israel and WINSTON SALEM, N.C., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precise Bio, a pioneering regenerative medicine company specializing in bio-printed tissues and organs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ori Hadomi as its new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

With over three decades of leadership experience in the medical device sector, Mr. Hadomi has excelled in various senior executive roles across multinational corporations and innovative MedTech startups. He currently holds the position of Vice President for Strategic Initiatives & Partnerships at Medtronic, after serving for a notable period of 17-years as CEO of Mazor Robotics, a renowned developer of surgical robotic systems for spine and brain surgery, that was acquired by Medtronic in 2018. Mr. Hadomi is also actively engaged, in various capacities, with other prominent medical device companies.

"We are delighted to have Ori Hadomi as our newly appointed Chairman," said Aryeh Batt, Co- Founder and CEO of Precise Bio. "Ori's extensive expertise across the MedTech landscape, coupled with his track record in establishing strategic alliances, driving partnerships, and fostering commercialization strategies, brings invaluable insight to Precise Bio's ongoing expansion. We are appreciative of Ori's guidance and look forward to leveraging his profound knowledge, support, and leadership as we transition from R&D to clinical development and advance our initial ophthalmology products, which are based on our integrated 3D printing and tissue-engineering platform, towards the market."

Mr. Hadomi said, "I am excited to join Precise Bio at this pivotal juncture as it is about to enter the clinic with innovative ophthalmology products based on its unique bio-fabrication platform. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with my esteemed fellow directors, Aryeh, and the entire senior management team to establish Precise Bio as a significant player within the regenerative medicine and bio-printed tissues and organs landscape."

Mr. Hadomi is VP of Strategic Initiatives & Partnerships at Medtronic. He also serves as a member of the advisory board and chairman of the board of several global medical device companies. Before joining Medtronic, between 2003–2018, Mr. Hadomi was the CEO and member of the board of Mazor Robotics (MZOR - NASDAQ, TASE), leading the company from its early days until it was acquired by Medtronic in 2018 for $1.64B. Mazor Robotics developed and commercialized industry-leading surgical robotic products for spinal and brain surgery, treating thousands of patients worldwide. Prior to Mazor Robotics, Mr. Hadomi served as CFO and VP of BD at DenX Medical Systems, a company that focused on image guidance for dental applications and went public on the Australian Stock Exchange. He was also the founder and CEO of 6D advanced motion tracking technologies, which was merged into DenX. Mr. Hadomi holds a B.A. in chemistry & economics and a M.Sc. in industrial chemistry & business administration from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Mr. Hadomi is also a graduate of the Organizational Consultation & Development Program: A Psychoanalytic – Systemic Approach (Tavistok).

About Precise Bio

Precise Bio develops regenerative medicine therapies that can transform patient care across a wide range of medical indications. Precise Bio's proprietary, break-through 4D bio-fabricating platform overcomes limitations of existing extrusion and ink-jet printers and paves the way for fabricating clinically viable tissues and organs. The Company's proprietary platform technology allows to fabricate tissues by 'printing' cells in a single-cell resolution and spatial accuracy, enabling complex organoid constructs with both structural integrity and long-term cell viability. The Company's initial product pipeline is focused on ophthalmology and includes three products: two cornea products that are developed in collaboration with Carl Zeiss Meditec and a retinal implant for age-related macular degeneration, all of which demonstrated successful results in animal models. The Company also has earlier R&D programs to address unmet needs in additional medical indications, which are limited by the number of available donor tissues and organs, or where today's critical health problems can be solved using Precise Bio's naturally-based, hyper-accurate technology.

Precise Bio was founded in 2016 by Prof. Anthony Atala, MD, Director of the Wake Forest Institute of Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM), Prof. Shay Soker, PhD, from WFIRM and Mr. Aryeh Batt, who developed the Company's transformative laser printing technology. The Company operates out of two centers, in Winston Salem, NC and Modi'in, Israel. For more information, please visit www.precise-bio.com.

Company contact for investors:

Eyal Arieli

CFO/COO

Precise Bio

Phone: +972 76 539 1001

[email protected]

Company contact for press / media:

Tsipi Haitovsky

Global Media Liaison

Precise Bio

Phone: +972 52 598 9892

[email protected]

SOURCE Precise Bio