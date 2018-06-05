Precise Software Solutions Appraised at CMMI Level 3

The CMMI Level 3 appraisal marks a new level of maturity for this growing 8(a) small business. "Being successfully appraised at CMMI Level 3 is a critical milestone for Precise," said Dr. Zhensen Huang, President and CEO of Precise. "It validates our commitment to process discipline, which is a critical component for our ability to deliver repeatable service excellence. We are indebted to our team for their focus, drive, and commitment to maintaining the highest standards and delivering value to our customers."

About Precise

Precise Software Solutions, Inc. (Precise) is a nimble and fast-growing 8(a) SDB company with over a decade of experience and a reputation for exceeding customers' expectations in quality, cost and schedule. Precise's service capabilities include Strategic Consulting, System Modernization and Integration, Digital Transformation and Experience, Data Management and Analytics, and Cloud and Infrastructure Implementation. To learn more about Precise, visit precise-soft.com.

About CMMI® Institute

CMMI Institute (CMMIInstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process, and technology. The Institute provides the tools and support for organizations to benchmark their capabilities and build maturity by comparing their operations to best practices and identifying performance gaps. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, health services, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have earned a CMMI maturity level rating and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. To learn more about how CMMI can help your organization elevate performance, visit CMMIinstitute.com.

