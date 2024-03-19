Precise Systems Announces Acquisition of JHT

Extends Precise Systems' support for the training and simulation mission

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. and MCLEAN, Va., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precise Systems, Inc., a portfolio company of Bluestone Investment Partners, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Jardon & Howard Technologies, Inc. (JHT) in a transaction that closed February 16, 2024.

Based in Orlando, Florida, JHT is a leading provider of advanced training and simulation solutions for clients across the Department of Defense, including the Army, Navy, and other agencies throughout the federal government. In support of these customers' training requirements, JHT develops interactive courseware, virtual training simulations, and human performance improvement tools such as Interactive Electronic Technical Manuals.

The foundation of JHT's advanced training capabilities is its proxSIMity® simulation framework which includes the proxSIMity® Advanced Touch System, a proprietary library of gestures used in 2D and 3D training environments deliverable on touch-screen devices. JHT developed this advanced training technology in partnership with the government through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. In recognition of the importance of proxSIMity® to the training mission, JHT has been awarded eight SBIR Phase III contracts and has enabled customers to rapidly access JHT's training capabilities using sole-source, direct-award contracting methods under the Federal Acquisition Regulations.

"I am excited to welcome the JHT employees to Precise," said Scott Pfister, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Precise Systems. "This acquisition significantly enhances our capabilities across a number of high priority clients and accelerates our strategy to expand into new markets. JHT and Precise make an extremely powerful combination and our combined capabilities allow us to scale for a promising future."

JHT's founder Jim Jardon added, "Since starting JHT over 30 years ago, I have had the privilege of working with exceptional clients and wonderful employees in building a great company. I am excited to see JHT's continued growth as part of the Precise Systems platform and look forward to seeing the company bring training solutions to new customers responsible for developing and fielding advanced systems."

The acquisition of JHT is Precise Systems' second acquisition since commencing its partnership with Bluestone in January 2023. The company recently announced the acquisition of Excet, Inc., a Springfield, Virginia-based provider of scientific research and engineering services to DoD clients. Precise Systems is combining the capabilities and experience of both Excet and JHT to bring a broader range of solutions and deeper expertise to its core customers.

About Precise Systems

Precise Systems, a solutions-driven company, demonstrates a strong commitment to supporting the warfighter's needs through innovation and expert consultation. It leverages its highly skilled workforce to provide top-notch service, focusing on various aspects of defense systems, including network and weapons systems acquisition, maintenance, modernization, and sustainment programs. The company's expertise spans Digital Transformation, Advanced Engineering, Physical Sciences Research, Platform Lifecycle Support, and Technical Services, ensuring comprehensive support for defense programs at every stage of their lifecycle. One of Precise Systems' key strengths lies in its ability to manage complex customer needs effectively. By offering tailored solutions and exceptional service, the company consistently meets and exceeds customer expectations. With a track record of success and a commitment to excellence, Precise Systems continues to be a trusted partner in advancing defense capabilities and supporting the warfighter's mission.

About Bluestone Investment Partners

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, investing in, and advising companies in the defense and government services sector.

