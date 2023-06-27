PreciseDx Announces Ted Diehl as Vice President of Commercial Development

News provided by

PreciseDx/ ZERO TO FIVE, LLC

27 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

Company taps oncology industry pioneer to drive commercial development for its AI-powered cancer risk stratification technology

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreciseDx, a leading innovator in AI-powered, patient-specific disease analysis, today announced the appointment of Ted M. Diehl as its new Vice President of Commercial Development. With extensive leadership experience in the oncology diagnostic space, Diehl will play a pivotal role in driving commercial development, strategic planning, and sales leadership for the Company.

Diehl's expertise lies in forging strong partnerships with internal and external executives and clinical oncology leaders. In this role, Diehl will leverage his exemplary commercial oncology acumen, and communication skills to foster and strengthen relationships with key stakeholders and accelerate the adoption of PreciseDx's clinically validated, AI-powered technology.

"Ted is a valuable addition to our growing team," said Wayne Brinster, CEO of PreciseDx. "His proven track record in the oncology field makes him the ideal leader to drive our commercial development and strengthen our relationships with key stakeholders. We are confident that his expertise will play a vital role in advancing our mission of delivering innovative solutions for oncologists and pathologists worldwide."

With over 20 years of experience in oncology, Diehl has made substantial contributions to prestigious organizations such as IBM Watson, Sanofi and Genomic Health, Inc. In his most recent position as Vice President of Commercial Oncology, Diehl led the development of commercial strategies and a dynamic team that spearheaded an AI technology for the advancement of clinical trial enrollment. Notably, Diehl has commercially pioneered the clinical innovations of taxanes, molecular diagnostic assays, next generation sequencing, and AI within oncology, leading to clinical standards of care and optimal treatments for cancer patients.

"PreciseDx is delivering a next generation innovation for oncology and distinguishing itself through improving grading and prognostic information," said Diehl. "I am excited to contribute to its continued growth and success and work to advance the adoption of PreciseDx's clinically validated, AI-powered solutions. I look forward to working with the talented team at PreciseDx to deploy its validated technology in healthcare settings globally."

About PreciseDx
PreciseDx is a leading innovator in AI-powered, patient-specific disease analysis. PreciseDx's Morphology Feature Array™ provides clinical teams with unmatched information and accurate, actionable intelligence for disease state characterization, supporting personalized patient management. To learn more about PreciseDx, visit https://precisedx.ai/

Media Contact:
Alyson Kuritz
Zer0 to 5ive for PreciseDx
[email protected]
(908) 892-7149

SOURCE PreciseDx/ ZERO TO FIVE, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.