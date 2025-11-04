PreciseFP Unveils New Interface, Puts AI at the Center of Client Data Gathering

Docupace's award-winning platform transforms how financial advisors capture critical info and engage clients

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PreciseFP, the award-winning client engagement and data-gathering software from Docupace, today announced the launch of its newly enhanced user interface (UI), featuring smarter organization and powerful new AI tools designed to simplify data collection and enhance the client experience.

PreciseFP releases new UI and AI-enabled tools for users

"This latest release delivers a cleaner, faster and more intelligent experience that makes putting the platform to work in your advisory firm easier than ever," said Richard Thoeny, Executive Vice President of Product Strategy at PreciseFP. "The new interface and AI features reflect our ongoing commitment to empower financial advisors to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time delivering value to clients."

The latest release of PreciseFP helps advisors and support staff by introducing key innovations that make it easier than ever for advisors to operate efficiently, scale their services and deliver a more consistent, professional experience to every client.

The AI Template Builder (Beta) allows firms to create complete, client-ready forms in seconds with just a simple prompt, personalizing every form and saving hours of manual setup.

(Beta) allows firms to create complete, client-ready forms in seconds with just a simple prompt, personalizing every form and saving hours of manual setup. The Customizable Reporting Feature gives firms full control over their data, allowing them to build custom reports that save time and turn everyday data into actionable insights.

gives firms full control over their data, allowing them to build custom reports that save time and turn everyday data into actionable insights. New Integrations with Focal, Flextract and Zocks bringing total number of integrations for PreciseFP to 39.

Explore the new AI tools here. You can also check out the starter guide here.

Want to see the enhanced platform in action? Join Ryan George and Nora Gallegos for a special showcase webinar this Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 1:00 PM Central Time. Click here to register.

The New PreciseFP Interface: Highlights

With design and usability enhancements in mind, PreciseFP is ushering in an era of clean, modern design. Softer colors and more breathing room make way for a lighter, focused workspace. An updated navigation bar with refreshed icons are part of a simplified layout that enables quicker access. Users will benefit from improved readability but those who "Prefer the Old Look" can toggle back while exploring the new interface.

AI Template Builder

While PreciseFP comes with a full library of fact finders covering many areas of financial planning, building a new, custom form from scratch can often take time and experience utilizing the platform. PreciseFP's new AI Template Builder eliminates the friction that comes with creating precise questions, fields and checkboxes. By allowing advisors to describe the form they need in natural language, PreciseFP saves time through an automatic form creation built specifically for advisors.

The release of PreciseFP's new AI Template Builder follows the release of Docupace's overall vision for AI back in September. Click here to read the vision paper.

Customizable Reporting

Our new reporting feature empowers users with self-service capabilities to generate comprehensive reports across their entire PreciseFP subscription. This includes detailed insights into client and prospect profile data, engagements, activity and, users and teams. Reports can now be fully customized, allowing advisors to filter and organize client information based on specific business goals.

Reports can be run ad hoc, scheduled or triggered from system events and customized for flexible analysis.

"In a world flush with shiny tech and overpromising what a platform can actually do, we're incredibly proud of PreciseFP's history in delivering functional innovation at scale," said David Knoch, CEO of Docupace. "It's time to start asking the tough questions about ROI on your tech spend and PreciseFP continues to deliver to thousands of financial advisors and firms each day."

Explore the new AI features for PreciseFP here.

About Docupace

Docupace is a software provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the company's cloud-based platforms (Docupace, Hubly and PreciseFP) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Holmdel, New Jersey, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry.

For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

Media Contacts:

Ryan George

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Joseph Kuo / Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Docupace Technologies, Inc.