Precisely Closes the SAP Automation Governance Gap with Automate Evolve Cloud Essentials

New cloud-native offering gives SAP teams centralized control, server-side scheduling, and auditability without the cost of on-premises infrastructure

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the release of Automate Evolve Cloud Essentials. As a cloud-native SAP® automation solution, Automate Evolve Cloud Essentials gives IT and SAP Center of Excellence (CoE) teams centralized control, governance, and visibility over automation programs, without the cost and complexity of managing on-premises infrastructure.

According to joint research by ASUG and Precisely, 62% of organizations cite business process complexity as the top automation challenge. As SAP automation expands across the enterprise, managing that complexity increasingly depends on cloud-aligned automation infrastructure, making this capability a strategic imperative. Automate Evolve Cloud Essentials is designed to help organizations scale business-led automation safely and efficiently, combining enterprise-grade capabilities within a fully managed cloud experience.

Unlike Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platforms that lack SAP-specific depth, Automate Evolve Cloud Essentials is purpose-built for the way SAP business teams actually work, combining deep SAP-native automation expertise with modern SaaS delivery. Compatibility across SAP GUI, Fiori, and HTML interfaces means automation assets survive the ECC-to-S/4HANA transition, protecting the investments organizations have already made.

"Automate Studio customers have processed billions of SAP records and saved millions of hours of manual effort. As these automation programs expand across teams and regions, governance becomes just as important as productivity," said Ashwin Ramachandran, senior vice president of product management at Precisely. "Automate Evolve Cloud Essentials gives SAP teams the control and visibility to scale automation confidently without adding operational burden."

Automate Evolve Cloud Essentials offers:

Centralized license management for greater visibility and control

for greater visibility and control Script approval workflows helping ensure automations are reviewed before deployment

helping ensure automations are reviewed before deployment Server-side job scheduling enabling reliable execution of critical SAP processes

enabling reliable execution of critical SAP processes Comprehensive audit trails supporting compliance, accountability, and operational transparency

supporting compliance, accountability, and operational transparency Fully managed infrastructure eliminating the need to provision, maintain, or upgrade servers

eliminating the need to provision, maintain, or upgrade servers Automatic updates keeping customers on the latest release without IT-managed upgrade projects

Existing Automate Studio customers who have a large number of users or automation scripts , and new customers, alike, gain enterprise-grade capabilities in a fully managed SaaS offering . By eliminating infrastructure requirements, Automate Evolve Cloud Essentials makes SAP automation easier to scale.

To learn more about Automate Evolve Cloud Essentials, request a demo, or talk to an expert about cloud SAP automation, visit precisely.com/automate.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

© 2026 Precisely Software Incorporated. All rights reserved. Precisely, its affiliates, and/or licensors proprietary information—no reproduction, competitive use, or derivative works without written consent. Availability not guaranteed. "Precisely" and associated marks are trademarks of Precisely; all other marks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Precisely Software Limited