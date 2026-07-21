Precisely Expands SOC 2 Scope to Include Privacy Trust Services Criteria

Expanded scope strengthens independent validation of privacy controls, boosting customer confidence

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the expansion of its SOC 2 audit scope. Now including the Privacy Trust Services Criteria, the expansion of the program reinforces the company's commitment to strong governance over the collection, use, retention, disclosure, and protection of personal data.

The expanded SOC 2 scope builds on the established assurance program, providing customers and partners with additional independent validation of privacy controls. By aligning its control environment with the Privacy Trust Services Criteria, Precisely strengthens its ability to demonstrate responsible data stewardship and supports organizations in meeting their own privacy and compliance obligations.

"Extending our SOC 2 scope to include the Privacy Trust Services Criteria reflects the way privacy is embedded directly into our control environment, rather than being treated as a separate consideration," said Susan Fletcher, Chief Privacy Officer and Deputy General Counsel at Precisely. "This extension improves confidence in how personal data is processed throughout its lifecycle and reinforces responsible data stewardship."

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by A-LIGN, a leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance services. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 framework provides rigorous criteria for evaluating an organization's controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The Privacy Trust Services Criteria specifically focuses on the governance and protection of personal information from initial collection through final disposal.

"Congratulations to Precisely on its latest SOC 2 attestation, which is a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Precisely who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

With this expanded scope, Precisely further strengthens its global privacy and compliance framework and enhances the level of assurance it provides to customers who rely on trusted, well governed data to power their most critical operations. To learn more about Precisely's privacy and security and compliance programs, visit https://www.precisely.com/about-us/precisely-trust-center/.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

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SOURCE Precisely Software Limited