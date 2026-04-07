Precisely Expands FedRAMP-Authorized Offering with Address Verification and Geocoding

New capabilities deliver secure address verification, geocoding, and autocomplete in a single API for improved data integrity across cloud-based applications.

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the availability of its Geo Addressing API within the FedRAMP-authorized Data Integrity Suite. The expansion delivers address verification, geocoding, and autocomplete through a single API, enabling U.S. public-sector agencies and regulated organizations to modernize address-driven workflows while meeting federal security requirements. This capability gives agencies a faster path to modernize address-driven systems and improve the accuracy and reliability of the data that powers important public services.

Federal, state, and local agencies are accelerating cloud modernization and accurate address data remains foundational to delivering essential services including benefits eligibility and emergency and disaster management. Yet many agencies rely on multiple tools or manual processes to validate and operationalize address data due, in part, to the limited availability of FedRAMP-authorized solutions that combine address verification, geocoding, and autocomplete in a single cloud-native offering.

This fragmentation creates inconsistencies, delays, failed communications, misrouted services, higher costs, and added manual processing, creating barriers to modernization. The Geo Addressing API within the Precisely Data Integrity Suite closes this critical gap by delivering these capabilities in a unified, cloud-native solution designed to support secure government adoption.

With the Geo Addressing API, agencies can embed FedRAMP-authorized geo addressing capabilities directly into cloud-based applications to improve data accuracy at the point of capture and across operational systems. The Geo Addressing API from Precisely combines three critical capabilities in one offering:

Address Verification standardizes and validates addresses against authoritative reference data sourced directly from government postal authorities and cadastral agencies to improve quality and reduce processing errors.

standardizes and validates addresses against authoritative reference data sourced directly from government postal authorities and cadastral agencies to improve quality and reduce processing errors. Geocoding adds exact coordinates and consistent identifiers so agencies can analyze and use location data across programs and systems.

adds exact coordinates and consistent identifiers so agencies can analyze and use location data across programs and systems. Address Autocomplete suggests validated addresses in real time to reduce entry errors and accelerate the completion of digital forms and workflows.

"Government agencies depend on trusted address and location data to deliver critical services to their citizens," said Clarence Hempfield, SVP of Product, Location Intelligence at Precisely. "By achieving FedRAMP authorization for the Geo Addressing API, we're enabling these agencies to modernize address-driven workflows, reduce complexity, increase speed, and improve confidence in the data powering these central public services."

By extending its FedRAMP-authorized offerings beyond data governance to support operational and transactional geo addressing workflows, Precisely has strengthened its position as a trusted partner for government agencies modernizing public sector systems and digital services in the cloud.

For more information on the full breadth of Precisely Government solutions, go to https://www.precisely.com/solution/government-solutions/.

About FedRAMP®

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a U.S. government-wide program that standardizes security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud services. FedRAMP authorized solutions meet rigorous requirements to ensure the protection of federal data and systems.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

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SOURCE Precisely Software Limited