Precisely Launches Ground Level Images Enabled by DoorDash Tasks to Deliver Commercial Property Imagery at Scale

New data offering combines high-resolution imagery enabled by DoorDash Tasks and structured metadata to accelerate property insights and decision-making for businesses

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, announces the launch of Ground Level Images, a new data offering enabled by DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH). The solution connects datasets from Precisely to recent, high-resolution images captured through DoorDash Tasks featuring commercial properties. Together, data helps businesses view sites remotely and align on ground-truth information to make faster, more informed decisions.

As businesses increasingly rely on accurate, up-to-date information about their physical locations, collecting that data at scale remains a challenge. Ground Level Images addresses this need by leveraging Dashers to help deliver a new dataset of reliable commercial property imagery. The offering easily integrates with location, business, and consumer datasets from Precisely or from data providers participating in the Data Link partner program. Together, these datasets help fuel accurate AI, analytics, and operational systems, helping businesses easily verify property conditions, assess risk, and automate workflows using trusted, governed data.

"Organizations increasingly need current, reliable commercial property visuals to assess conditions, evaluate risk, and plan operations," said Dan Maxwell, SVP of Product and Technology at Precisely. "Ground Level Images delivers not just imagery. It includes the structured metadata needed to be ready for AI and analytics, and it integrates directly into business workflows, helping customers reduce manual effort, align teams, and make faster, more confident decisions at scale."

"We're excited to expand our physical world data collection with Precisely. This offering gives Dashers more options to earn with quick Tasks, and in turn helps businesses access the important data they need to make more informed decisions," said Ethan Beatty, General Manager, DoorDash Tasks.

Benefits include:

On‑demand imagery and standardized photo sets : Up‑to‑date, consistent exterior photos of commercial properties that reduce site visits, accelerate early‑stage screening, and provide teams with a shared visual record.

: Up‑to‑date, consistent exterior photos of commercial properties that reduce site visits, accelerate early‑stage screening, and provide teams with a shared visual record. Structured metadata : Semantically rich descriptions and labels so that data is easy to search, understand, and use by AI, analytics, and operational systems.

: Semantically rich descriptions and labels so that data is easy to search, understand, and use by AI, analytics, and operational systems. Connected data workflows: Ability to easily combine commercial property imagery with other datasets from Precisely and its Data Link partners using unique identifiers – without heavy manual stitching.

Ground Level Images supports a wide range of use cases across real estate, insurance, retail, telecommunications, and utilities industries, helping teams verify property details, assess risk, monitor portfolios, and plan operations more efficiently. Currently, the commercial property imagery offering is available in select places in the United States to support site selection, underwriting, portfolio monitoring, and other property‑centric workflows. To learn more, visit: https://www.precisely.com/data-guide/products/ground-level-images/.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world.

© 2026 Precisely Software Incorporated. All rights reserved. Precisely, its affiliates, and/or licensors proprietary information—no reproduction, competitive use, or derivative works without written consent. Availability not guaranteed. "Precisely" and associated marks are trademarks of Precisely; all other marks belong to their respective owners.

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SOURCE Precisely Software Limited