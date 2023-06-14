PreciseMDX Announces Key Leadership Appointments

News provided by

PreciseMDX

14 Jun, 2023, 06:03 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreciseMDX, a leading healthcare technology company, is pleased to announce two key leadership appointments within the organization, marking a phase of accelerated growth. Jared Lisenby has been appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer, while Angela Romero joins as Vice President of Customer Success.

Continue Reading

Jared Lisenby, the newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving revenue growth within the healthcare technology industry. With his strategic mindset and strong business acumen, Jared has successfully led numerous sales and revenue generation initiatives throughout his career. His expertise lies in developing effective go-to-market strategies, building and nurturing customer relationships, and driving overall business expansion. Prior to joining PreciseMDX, Jared held senior leadership positions, including Chief Sales Officer at Experity, a technology leader for urgent care.

Angela Romero brings over 15 years of experience in operational leadership within the healthcare technology sector and brings extensive experience in building strong customer relationships and driving customer satisfaction. She is recognized for developing and executing strategies that accelerate customer time to value and long-term customer value realization. Prior to joining PreciseMDX, Angela held leadership roles at several prominent healthcare technology and service companies. 

"We are thrilled to have Jared Lisenby and Angela Romero join our leadership team," said Mark Dorner, CEO of PreciseMDX. "Their extensive experience, proven leadership skills, and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in driving our company's growth and delivering exceptional value to our customers."

In these new positions, Jared and Angela will play pivotal roles in steering PreciseMDX's revenue growth as well as customer success strategies. Their collective expertise and passion for healthcare innovation will contribute to the company's mission of providing innovative solutions and exceptional customer experiences.

About PreciseMDX

PreciseMDX empowers and connects labs, providers, and patients with a best-in-class platform that integrates lab information management systems (LIMs), EHRs, clearinghouses, and biotech companies for a better overall digital experience and healthier bottom line. The comprehensive, interoperable platform accommodates any lab, any test, any population, and any volume with highly customizable and paperless patient journeys, powerful automation, transparent good faith estimates, direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategies, and seamless ecosystem integration. Leveraging over 30 years of healthcare digital transformation expertise, PreciseMDX works with customers worldwide to help them serve over eight million patients throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Media Contact:
Jake Reid
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PreciseMDX

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.