PRECISIO BIOTIX THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS THE US MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH THE HIRING OF DR. RAYMOND SCHUCH

The announcement by Mark Engel, the Company's Chairman and CEO, signifies a greater commitment to the US market

DOVER, Del., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisio Biotix Therapeutics ("Precisio") today announced the hiring of Dr. Raymond (Ray) Schuch as Vice President, Director of US Operations.

Precisio creates novel lower cost precision biological antibacterials with a focus on lung and skin infections. The Company's key assets include: (1) LysiThru™, the company's industry leading high through put screening, engineering and AI system for creating best or first in class novel lysins (engineered precision enzymes that rapidly break targeted bacterial cell walls without causing resistance); (2) a strong pipeline of lysin and phage products that will be able to address multiple problematic bacterial diseases, including antibiotic resistant (AMR) infections; and (3) one of the strongest scientific teams to address the global need for novel medicines to fight AMR infections.

Mark stated "We are delighted to welcome Ray to our team since he is one of the strongest scientists globally in the lysin field. Lysins are one of the potential new modalities for treating AMR infections. Lysins are enzymes that rapidly break down the cell walls of bacteria without creating new resistance and therefore can be used as alternatives to traditional antibiotics, particularly where the traditional antibiotics no longer work well against specific antibiotic resistant infections. We believe that our engineering process is more effective than anyone else's in the world."

Mark further stated that "Ray has joined in order to: (1) more quickly develop and register our novel medicines and (2) work more effectively with our financial, medical, hospital, government and business partners in the US."

Ray further added "I am thrilled to join such an experienced and effective team with the goal of bringing a new and cutting-edge antimicrobial modality into human therapeutic use for the treatment of severe and life-threatening infections with antibiotic resistant microorganisms. The threat from AMR and its impact on human health becomes more significant each year and must be met with a pipeline of new effective agents, such as lysins and phages, with novel mechanisms of action distinct from antibiotics. Their notable commitment to bringing such precision antimicrobials into clinical use was a driving factor in my decision to join Precisio, as was the opportunity to work with such a dynamic and successful team."

ABOUT PRECISIO BIOTIX THERAPEUTICS

Precisio is a family funded clinical stage biotech creating engineered novel lower cost precision biological antibacterials, with an initial focus on skin and lung infections. Precisio is a platform plus product company (Rx, consumer). Management has had multiple previous successful exits. Precisio is currently looking to add strategic and impact investors.

Contact: Aileen Shen, Director of Investor Relations, at [email protected]

SOURCE Precisio Biotix Therapeutics, Inc.