Precision Acquires Firehouse Strategies, Creating a Public Affairs Powerhouse

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Strategies LLC, an award-winning integrated strategy and marketing agency based in Washington, D.C. and New York, today announced the acquisition of Firehouse Strategies LLC, a premier public affairs firm based in Washington, D.C. Together, the combined firm will field 125 professionals and a 50-state network of hundreds of grasstops operatives — the civic leaders, local officials and community influencers who move opinion on the ground.

The deal brings together two industry-leading public affairs agencies founded by presidential campaign veterans that have sat on opposite sides of the same campaigns and built their reputations by winning critical battles where losing wasn't an option. The new combined firm will continue to serve a wide range of Fortune 50 companies, international non-profit organizations, and high profile advocacy efforts with expanded services, capabilities and strategists.

"Alex and his team built something rare — a firm that actually delivers. Firehouse doesn't just run campaigns; they move people, change minds and win the big fights. I've watched what they've built for a decade and am thrilled to bring our teams together to give clients the firepower, creativity and reach they need to compete. We're not tweaking what public affairs looks like — we're rewriting it," said Stephanie Cutter, Managing Partner at Precision.

"Two firms from opposing trenches in presidential politics — and now we're combining forces. In today's environment, clients can't afford an agency that only works one side of the aisle or doesn't have a diverse arsenal of strategists and capabilities to help them win. They need bipartisan savvy and strategic depth. That's what this is," said Alex Conant, Co-Founder of Firehouse. "When we founded Firehouse a decade ago, Stephanie was one of the first people that I called for advice because I was so impressed with what she and Teddy were building."

Precision was founded in 2013 by senior leaders of President Obama's 2008 and 2012 campaigns. Firehouse was built by senior leaders of Marco Rubio's 2016 presidential run, together with leading Democratic strategist Ray Glendening. The combined firm brings together the full spectrum of modern public affairs: AI-powered data and insights, digital platform management and engagement, comprehensive paid media services, full suite creative, crisis communications, and Firehouse's signature 50-state influencer mobilization — under one roof, with one unified strategy.

Precision's leadership structure remains unchanged. Stephanie Cutter continues as Acting CEO and Managing Partner and Teddy Goff as Chief Growth Officer. Alex Conant will join as Senior Partner and Ray Glendening will join as Partner.

"Our clients don't come to us with easy problems. They come to us because the stakes are too high to get it wrong — in the court of public opinion, in statehouses, in the press, and online," said Teddy Goff. "Adding Firehouse's 50-state reach and sophistication to everything we've built means we can go bigger, move faster and deliver outcomes our clients need."

Together, the firms are combining a blue-chip client roster spanning health care, technology, finance, crypto, retail, sports, nonprofits and associations — with a track record of taking on the highest-stakes, most complex public affairs campaigns in the country. Over the coming months, Precision will fully integrate Firehouse into the company. Precision will also maintain the Firehouse brand as a conflict subsidiary, alongside its existing subsidiary, Renegade.

Abry Partners, a minority investor in Precision, served as financial advisors to Precision.

BrightTower, a New York City headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to Firehouse Strategies in this transaction.

About Precision

Precision is an integrated data-driven strategy and marketing agency founded in 2013 by three senior leaders of President Obama's 2008 and 2012 campaigns. From Fortune 500 companies to leading sports and entertainment organizations, grassroots campaigns and leading advocacy groups, Precision helps deepen impact, improve reputations, solve crises and grow the bottom line. In 2025 Precision won the PRWeek US Award for Best Public Affairs Campaign and was named the Honorable Mention for Outstanding Public Affairs Agency. Precision was also named a 2025 US Agency of the Year by Provoke Media and won Best Influencer Marketing Campaign at the 2025 SABRE awards. In 2023, Abry Partners, a Boston-based investment firm, made a strategic minority investment in Precision.

About Firehouse

Firehouse is a full-service public affairs firm that focuses on delivering targeted persuasion campaigns for a wide variety of corporate clients. Based on lessons learned from decades of political experience, culminating in Marco Rubio's 2016 presidential campaign, Firehouse Strategies was created to apply that expertise to corporate public affairs. Firehouse successfully executes public affairs campaigns for Fortune 100 companies, prominent trade associations, business coalitions, and nonprofits. It also provides litigation support, reputation and crisis management practice for high-profile individuals. In 2022, Semper Fi Partners and Aldine Capital Partners, both Chicago-based investment firms, made a strategic minority investment in Firehouse.

