Precision Additive Launches World's Fastest and First Artificial Intelligence LPBF 3D Metal Printer

The PA Series combines proprietary high-performance laser technology, artificial intelligence, and Precision Additive's qualification process to deliver faster, more reliable metal printing. Its advanced SSLM™ laser enables build speeds up to ten times faster than conventional systems, directly improving production performance. Embedded AI continuously monitors the build and automatically corrects deviations in real time, creating a "self-healing" process that protects part integrity.

These capabilities are unified through Precision Additive Qualification (PAQ), a data-driven framework that ensures consistent, repeatable results from build to build. Together, this tightly controlled process makes it possible to reliably print magnesium alloys - a lightweight but highly reactive material that has historically been difficult to manufacture using additive technologies.

The PA series of machines is configured to print metal alloys, including hard to print materials like magnesium, tungsten, and copper. Magnesium processing represents a key differentiator for the PA machines.

"As defense programs face fragile supply chains and increasing reliance on foreign sources for high-complexity parts, domestic manufacturing capability has become essential to readiness," said Jon Haase, Chief Strategy Officer and President of Government Business. "The PA machines are designed to restore secure U.S.-based production. These machines are critical to US defense and exceed international printers."

"Additive manufacturing is entering a new era defined by intelligence, reliability, and accountability," said Bala Anand Jeldi, Founder and CEO of Precision Additive. "Precision Additive was created to ensure advanced manufacturing systems are not only innovative, but dependable enough to support the most demanding applications."

Jeldi brings more than 20 years of experience in additive manufacturing and magnesium alloy applications across space, defense, and automotive industries. He previously designed the world's largest 3D printer and has led the development of lightweight components used in multiple space missions, including lunar and Mars programs. His work has been recognized with a Lockheed Martin Gold Medal, along with honors from the Department of Science & Technology and includes more than ten patents.

Precision Additive has a deep collaboration with NVIDIA and has applied its AI architecture in its product line. Precision Additive has collaborated with NVIDIA to advance physics-based, AI-driven manufacturing technologies. The company's AI framework supports real-time process optimization, predictive quality assurance, and scalable qualification workflows.

About Precision Additive

Precision Additive is redefining Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF). As a U.S. Original Equipment Manufacturer and a supplier of on-demand, production parts, the Noblesville, IN-based company builds LPBF systems with proprietary optics, advanced machine controls, and data-driven process validation to deliver qualified, repeatable parts for mission-critical applications.

Precision Additive addresses longstanding challenges in scalability, certification, and reactive material processing, making LPBF a viable production method for the defense and aerospace sectors. From prototype through production, Precision Additive provides a turnkey solution that enhances efficiency, ensures reliability, and strengthens domestic manufacturing capability. Precision has a mission to make the US the global innovation leader in 3D printing through innovation and AI-driven architectures.

