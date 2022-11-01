Precision Agriculture Market to Grow by USD 6.03 Bn, John Deere and AGC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Agriculture Market by Product (Hardware and Software and services) and Geography (North America, Europe, South America, APAC, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the precision agriculture market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 6.03 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report .

Company Profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Precision Agriculture Market 2022-2026

The precision agriculture market includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AAA Taranis Visual Ltd., Abaco Spa, Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., AgJunction Inc., Agribotix LLC, Carl Zeiss AG, CNH Industrial NV, CropX Inc., Deere and Co., Farmers Edge Inc., Hexagon AB, Iteris Inc., Raven Industries Inc., TeeJet Technologies, The Toro Co., Topcon Corp., Trimble Inc., Yara International ASA, and DICKEY john etc. The key offerings of a few vendors are listed below:

Ag Leader Technology - The company offers InCommand and AgFiniti that helps to monitor harvest progress and yield during and after harvest.

AGCO Corp. - The company offers Fuse which is the global innovator of open smart farming solutions.

AgJunction Inc. - The company offers solutions for precision agriculture applications under the brand name of Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl, and Handsfreefarm.

Key Market Dynamics:

The rise in investments in agricultural technologies and the focus on increasing agricultural output are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the requirement for high initial investment will challenge market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the precision agriculture market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, investments, and growth in market share.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market has been classified into hardware and software and services. The hardware and software segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market has been classified into North America , APAC, Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Precision Agriculture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, South America, APAC, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AAA Taranis Visual Ltd., Abaco Spa, Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corp., AgJunction Inc., Agribotix LLC, Carl Zeiss AG, CNH Industrial NV, CropX Inc., Deere and Co., Farmers Edge Inc., Hexagon AB, Iteris Inc., Raven Industries Inc., TeeJet Technologies, The Toro Co., Topcon Corp., Trimble Inc., Yara International ASA, and DICKEY john Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

