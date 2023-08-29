Precision and Progress: Surgical Robots Drive Growth in the Global Healthcare Robotics Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 Aug, 2023, 21:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Robotics Market (2023-2028) by Product, Function, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Robotics Market is estimated to be USD 6.19 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.71 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.23%.

Healthcare robotics is using robotic technology in medical settings to help with tasks including surgery, patient care, and rehabilitation. These intelligent technologies can potentially improve efficiency, precision, and patient outcomes while easing the burden on healthcare staff.

The capacity of surgical robots to increase surgical precision, reduce invasiveness, and shorten recovery times is driving their increasing use in medical treatments. Furthermore, governments and the business sector are increasing their investments in medical robot research, supporting innovation, and propelling developments in healthcare robotics. These reasons contribute to expanding the healthcare robotics industry, which offers potential solutions for improved patient outcomes.

Governments worldwide are beginning to recognize the potential benefits of healthcare robotics in enhancing patient care and lowering healthcare expenditures. As a result, they are implementing laws and programs to encourage the incorporation of robotic technologies in medical facilities. Such measures include financing grants, tax breaks, and regulatory frameworks that foster the adoption and expansion of healthcare robotics, hence promoting market growth.

The demand for minimally invasive treatments increases as consumers and healthcare providers seek less traumatic and more efficient procedures. Healthcare robotics provide an appealing option by improving precision and control during surgeries, resulting in smaller incisions, less scarring, and faster recovery times. This approach opens up huge business prospects for robotic systems that execute complex treatments on patients with minimal bodily damage.

The global adoption of surgical robots is on the rise, driven by their proven benefits in improving surgical outcomes and patient safety. As more countries and healthcare institutions integrate robotic systems into their medical practices, healthcare robotics manufacturers and service providers have a substantial market opportunity to meet the increasing demand for these advanced technologies.

Continuous research and development efforts in healthcare robots result in technological advances and new inventions. From better imaging and sensors to the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, these advancements improve the capabilities and versatility of healthcare robots. As technology advances, new options for a broader range of medical applications arise, releasing previously untapped potential in the healthcare robotics sector.

However, Robotics' relatively high cost is a market restriction because it might be a significant financial barrier for healthcare organizations and providers, restricting widespread adoption. Healthcare robotics may be too costly for smaller facilities due to the initial investment, maintenance, and training costs.

The shortage of experienced healthcare employees who can operate and maintain robotic devices is referred to as the market challenge of a lack of trained specialists. Inadequate training programs and specialized knowledge constitute barriers to properly utilizing the potential benefits of healthcare robotics and could hinder their wider adoption.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  • Growing use of surgical robots and growing fund for medical robot research
  • Favorable government initiatives to enhance healthcare facilities

Restraints:

  • Relatively high cost of robotics

Opportunities:

  • Increasing preference for minimally invasive techniques
  • Rising penetration of surgical robots worldwide
  • Increasing technological advancement and new innovations in healthcare robotics

Challenges:

  • Lack of trained professionals

Companies Mentioned:

  • Accuray Inc.
  • Arxium
  • Auris Health
  • Avateramedical GmbH
  • Becton Dickinson and Company
  • Bionilk Laboratories
  • AVRA Surgical Robotics, Inc.
  • Corindus Vascular Robotics
  • Elekta Company
  • Ekso Bionics
  • FreeHand 2010 Ltd.
  • Hansen Medical, Inc.
  • Hocomo Ag
  • Hyundai Heavy Industries
  • Immersion Corp.
  • Intuitive Surgical
  • Mazor Robotics, Ltd.
  • Medrobotics Corp.
  • Medtronic
  • Omnicell

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

200

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$6.19 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$13.71 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

17.2 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1fcqr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

 
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Personalized Pharmaceuticals: Global 3D Printed Drugs Market to Reach USD 157.46 Million by 2028

Innovations and Collaborations Offer New Avenues for Growth in the Global Antiviral Drug Market to 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.