Precision AQ Appoints Lance Grady as Executive Vice President, Managing Partner, Consulting Solutions

Industry veteran joins Precision AQ to lead growth in Access Consulting and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) businesses

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision AQ, a leader in guiding life science organizations through the complexities of product commercialization, today announced the appointment of Lance Grady as executive vice president, managing partner, consulting solutions. In his new role, Grady will be responsible for leading the Global Access Consulting and HEOR businesses, ensuring that Precision AQ continues to deliver valuable and impactful solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Grady brings 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including 12 years in leadership roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS). Most recently, he served as executive vice president and head of life sciences growth and strategy at Avalere Health, focusing on US and Global Capabilities in Policy, Access, and Value and Evidence (PAVE). During his time at Avalere, Grady was Head of the Market Access Practice, embedding access analytics solutions, broadening capabilities, and significantly expanding the practice's revenue footprint as Head of Practice for three years.

"At Precision AQ, we are committed to addressing the obvious and the lesser-known access obstacles faced by our clients. Lance's extensive experience will enable us to enhance our value proposition by introducing innovative approaches and methodologies in our advisory services, ultimately improving health outcomes and economic value," said Doug Fulling, president of Precision AQ. "We are confident that Lance's leadership will be invaluable as we continue to deliver practical solutions for our clients, ensuring their success in today's dynamic healthcare landscape."

Grady is joining Precision AQ at a pivotal moment, as the organization advances its mission to synchronize evidence and access strategies, delivering comprehensive blueprints for overcoming complex market access challenges. This synchronization is critical for clients as they navigate the barriers of today's healthcare environment, ensuring that they can achieve both market success and improved patient outcomes. His leadership will be key in further aligning Precision AQ's Consulting and HEOR offerings to maximize client value and transform access to life-changing therapies.

"I'm thrilled to join Precision AQ and contribute to its mission of providing solutions that improve access to healthcare and help our clients tackle the barriers they face," said Grady. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Precision AQ to grow and enhance our global access consulting and HEOR services, ensuring our clients can navigate today's complex healthcare landscape with confidence."

Precision AQ's commitment to reshaping access and evidence strategies continues to set new standards for the industry, ensuring patients receive life-changing therapies while maximizing value for providers and payers alike. Grady's appointment reflects Precision AQ's dedication to leadership and the continuous enhancement of its service offerings, positioning the company for ongoing success.

