Precision AQ Invests in Phluence to Advance Next Generation of Agentic Patient Solutions

Strategic investment in Phluence expands Precision AQ's post-Rx capabilities, enabling pharmaceutical manufacturers to virtualize patient services, reduce operational costs, and accelerate access.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision AQ, a leading commercialization partner for life sciences companies, today announced a strategic investment in Phluence (formerly Lifelink Systems), an advanced agentic workflow management platform designed to virtualize patient and HCP engagement. By integrating best-in-class generative AI models and toolkits, Phluence enables pharmaceutical manufacturers to modernize patient services with scalable, data-driven solutions that deliver real-time, personalized support at the point of need.

This investment expands Precision AQ's capabilities in the post-prescription solution space, offering a transformative alternative to traditional, labor-intensive HUB models. Through agentic triage, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation, manufacturers can reduce operational costs while improving access, adherence, and outcomes for patients.

"As pharmaceutical companies face increasing pricing pressures and evolving regulatory requirements, the need for agile and cost-effective patient engagement models continues to grow," said Ashwin Athri, Executive Vice President of Strategy, Innovation and Partnerships at Precision AQ and incoming CEO of Phluence. "Together, Precision AQ and Phluence will help manufacturers confidently pursue direct-to-patient and cash-pay commercialization strategies while streamlining legacy patient assistance programs and HUB operations."

Phluence's platform supports a suite of modular, pre-configured solutions including automated annual reverification, digital enrollment and bridge-to-copay sweeps, and click-to-agent conversational interfaces.

These capabilities enable pharmaceutical brands and their channel partners to virtualize patient services with measurable impact. The result is faster speed-to-therapy, reduced administrative burden, and improved patient satisfaction.

"Precision AQ is focused on helping life sciences companies use the full potential of their data to drive smarter and faster decisions across commercialization," said Athri. "Our proprietary DecodeRx and PatientLens technologies, combined with Phluence's agentic platform and deep expertise in patient services design, will accelerate the industry's shift toward intelligent, virtual-first engagement."

"This investment strengthens our ability to support clients as they navigate the future of access, affordability, and engagement," said Jake Graetz, Chief Business Officer at Precision AQ. "By reducing friction in the patient journey, we help manufacturers ensure their innovations reach the people who need them, faster and more efficiently."

About Precision AQ

Precision AQ is the commercialization partner of choice for biopharma innovators, market access leaders, and brand strategists. Trusted by all 30 of the world's top pharmaceutical companies and leading biotechs, we specialize in transforming complex data into clear, actionable strategies that accelerate access to innovation, including launching 450+ drugs across all therapeutic areas. At Precision AQ, we believe access is enabled by evidence, empathy, and precision. For more information, visit www.precisionaq.com.

About Phluence

Phluence is a solutions innovator helping life sciences companies to radically improve patient access to medicine. For pharmaceutical manufacturers, Phluence combines market access and patient services expertise with agentic solutions and advanced analytics to automate complex therapy access workflows at scale. Phluence delivers next-gen patient services solutions by leveraging agentic-based automation to help providers navigate access hurdles and write with confidence and help patients start, stay on, and succeed with their critical medicines to improve patient outcomes. To learn more, visit www.phluence.com.

