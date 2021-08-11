Precision Aviation Group, Inc. (PAG) acquires Trace Aviation (TA)

David Mast, President & CEO of PAG stated, "We are very pleased with the acquisition of Trace. The addition of TA expands our Landing Gear MRO capabilities. TA focuses on Beechcraft King Air/1900 landing gear exchanges and overhauls. Additionally, TA, like PAG, is well known for delivering exceptional customer service and industry leading products to their customers worldwide. It is the perfect platform to expand our MRO Services to better serve our customers."

Mike Pigott, President of TA stated, "We are enthusiastic about becoming part of PAG. Not only will we be able to significantly expand our product and service offerings to our existing customers by having access to PAG's $50M rotable inventory, but we are excited to expand our MRO capabilities in the coming months. We believe this partnership will provide significant benefit to our customers, vendors, and employees."

Precision Aviation Group (PAG) is a leading provider of products and value-added services to the aerospace and defense industry worldwide. With 13 Repair Stations, and over 500,000-square-feet of sales and service facilities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Brazil – PAG uses its distinct business units and customer-focused business model to serve aviation customers through two business functions – Aviation Supply Chain – and its trademarked Inventory Supported Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (ISMRO®).

PAG provides MRO and Supply Chain Solutions for Fixed and Rotary-wing aircraft. PAG subsidiaries have MRO capabilities on over 39,000 products, including Accessories, Avionics, Dynamic Components, Engines, Fuel Accessories, Glass Panel Displays, Hydraulics, Instruments, Landing Gear, Starter/Generators, Sub-Assemblies and Wheels/Brakes. (www.precisionaviationgroup.com)

About Trace Aviation:

Trace Aviation was founded by Mike and Cheryl Pigott in 2004, when Mike realized the need for quality King Air landing gear built with the eye of a mechanic. The company developed in-house capabilities to deliver Beechcraft King Air landing gear built per aircraft specification, serial number, and configuration. TA repairs worn bores and bushings, brace assemblies, hydraulics, actuator housings, cylinder bearings and axles. The company stocks landing gear assemblies for King Air 90, 100, 200, 300, and 1900 platforms. TA is an FAA and EASA certified Repair Station. TA operates out of a 20,000 square foot facility at Medgar Evers International Airport in Jackson, MS and currently employs over 20 aircraft professionals. (www.traceaviation.com)

SOURCE Precision Aviation Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.precisionaviationgroup.com/

