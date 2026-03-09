Precision Aviation Services, a subsidiary of Precision Aviation Group, Named Authorized Autopilot Installer for Thales and StandardAero StableLight™ System Ahead of Verticon 2026

ATLANTA, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Aviation Services, a subsidiary of Precision Aviation Group, Inc. (PAG), a leading provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and value-added services for the aerospace and defense industries, today announced it has been approved as an Authorized Autopilot Installer (AAI) for the Thales and StandardAero StableLight Autopilot System, a next-generation 4-axis autopilot designed specifically for the light rotor-wing aircraft market.

This new authorization significantly expands PAG's avionics installation and modernization capabilities, enabling customers to benefit from StableLight's advanced flight control technology, enhanced safety features, and mission-ready performance across a wide range of helicopter operations.

StableLight represents a new generation of rotorcraft automation, delivering increased flight stability, reduced pilot workload, and improved operational precision for H125/AS350 in demanding flight environments. As an Authorized Autopilot Installer, PAG is now equipped to support the installation, integration, and ongoing service of the StableLight system for qualified rotor-wing platforms.

"We are excited to add Thales and StandardAero StableLight to PAG's growing portfolio of advanced avionics capabilities," said Jordan Webber, Vice President, Component Services, Precision Aviation Group. "Becoming an Authorized Autopilot Installer allows us to deliver a truly next-level solution to our rotor-wing customers, enhancing safety, performance, and mission effectiveness while reinforcing PAG's commitment to innovation."

To celebrate the announcement, PAG will showcase the Thales Demonstrator, an AS350, at its booth during the Verticon Trade Show. The aircraft features the StableLight autopilot system and offers attendees a firsthand look at how the technology is redefining helicopter flight operations.

Verticon attendees are invited to visit PAG's booth to:

Experience the StableLight autopilot system up close





Meet with PAG's avionics, sales, and technical experts





Learn how PAG's diverse aerospace capabilities can support commercial, government, and special-mission operations

"We look forward to connecting with both long-time customers and new partners at Verticon," said Mark Tyler, Vice President and General Manager, Precision Aircraft Services - Peachtree City. "This milestone underscores PAG's continued investment in advanced technology and our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help our customers fly safer and smarter."

About Precision Aviation Group (PAG)

Precision Aviation Group (PAG) is a leading provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and value-added supply chain services to the aerospace and defense industries. With 26 Repair Stations, 28 locations worldwide, 1,280 employees, and over 1.2 million square feet of production and distribution facilities, PAG offers comprehensive MRO services on more than 200,000 product lines. PAG supports operators in the Airline, Business and General Aviation (BGA), Military, and Rotary Wing markets through its Inventory Supported Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (ISMRO®) business model.

www.precisionaviationgroup.com

About StableLight

Thales and StandardAero StableLight is a next-generation 4-axis autopilot system developed specifically for light rotor-wing aircraft. Designed to enhance flight stability, reduce pilot workload, and improve operational safety, StableLight integrates advanced flight control technology with intuitive pilot interfaces. The system is engineered to support a wide range of helicopter missions, delivering increased precision, reliability, and performance in both routine and complex operating environments. For more information, visit www.thalesgroup.com and www.standardaero.com .

