Precision Ball Screws Market Poised for Steady Growth at 5.1% CAGR, Fueled by Industries like Medical, Aerospace, and Semiconductor

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Ball Screw Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global precision ball screw market has achieved a significant milestone, with a size of US$ 1.5 billion in 2022. The market is poised for continued growth, with an anticipated reach of US$ 2.0 billion by 2028, exhibiting a steady growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the period 2023-2028.

Precision Ball Screws: Pioneering Linear Motion Technology

Precision ball screws, mechanical devices that convert rotational motion into linear motion, are at the forefront of modern engineering solutions. Comprising long-threaded shafts with ball bearings, they excel at handling substantial stress and weight while ensuring precise and smooth motion.

These screws offer numerous advantages, including high efficiency, superior load capacity, and unparalleled positioning accuracy. As a result, they find extensive applications across industries such as robotics, material handling, manufacturing, construction, advertising, retail, printing, machinery repair shops, and computer numerical control (CNC) machines. Additionally, precision ball screws play a pivotal role in the energy, mining, food and beverages (F&B), automotive, and aerospace sectors globally.

Key Market Trends Driving Growth

The market is witnessing a surge in demand for medical diagnostics equipment, particularly those requiring precise movements for efficient operations. This, coupled with the increasing utilization of precision ball screws in dental milling machines, surgical robots, and robotic endoscopy equipment, represents a significant driver for market growth. Furthermore, the semiconductor industry is adopting precision ball screws to reduce friction and extend the lifespan of machines.

Increased government investments in the semiconductor sector further enhance growth prospects. Aerospace and aviation industries benefit from precision ball screws as they withstand heavy loads and eliminate issues associated with hydraulic and pneumatic systems in aircraft. Notably, market leaders are introducing advanced precision ball screws to enhance machine reliability, increase speed limits, and reduce noise levels in vehicles, further stimulating market expansion.

Key Market Segmentation

The report provides comprehensive analysis and forecasts for the global precision ball screw market, segmented by type and application.

Breakup by Type:

  • Ground Precision Ball Screw
  • Rolled Precision Ball Screw

Breakup by Application:

  • Semiconductor
  • Medical
  • Laboratory
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia-Pacific:

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others

Europe:

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others

Latin America:

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the precision ball screw industry features prominent players, including Hiwin Corporation, Koyo Machinery USA Inc., KSS Co. Ltd., KURODA Precision Industries Ltd., Nidec Corporation, NSK Ltd., PMI Group (Precision Motion Industries Inc.), Robert Bosch GmbH, TBI Motion Technology Co. Ltd., THK Co. Ltd., and Tsubaki Nakashima Co. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What was the size of the global precision ball screw market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global precision ball screw market during 2023-2028?
  • What are the key factors driving the global precision ball screw market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global precision ball screw market?
  • What is the breakdown of the global precision ball screw market based on the type?
  • What is the breakdown of the global precision ball screw market based on the application?
  • What are the key regions in the global precision ball screw market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global precision ball screw market?

