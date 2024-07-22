Precision Biologics Announces the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a Patent for its Lead Monoclonal Antibody, NEO-201, For Methods and Compositions for Targeting Treg Cells

BETHESDA, Md., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Biologics, Inc. ("Precision"), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, announced today that on July 16, 2024, the USPTO granted another patent for its lead clinical asset, NEO-201, which is currently being tested in Phase 2 human Clinical Trials in the US.

NEO-201 is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody with multiple mechanisms of action. It has been shown previously to kill cancer cells expressing its target (truncated Core 1 O-glycans) which is expressed in numerous cancers; however, it does not bind to most normal tissues. In addition, NEO-201 binds to immune suppressor cells, including regulatory T cells (Treg cells) and granulocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells (gMDSCs), which are thought to diminish the efficacy of cancer immunotherapy.

The patent granted by USPTO on July 16, 2024 (Patent No. US 12,037,410B2) describes the ability of NEO-201 to bind to Treg cells, and its use in targeting Treg cells. NEO-201 may be used for isolation and detection of Treg cells. In addition, the patent claims that NEO-201 can mediate the killing of Treg cells through complement mediated cytotoxicity (CDC) in vitro. Therapeutic methods and combination therapies using NEO-201 in combination with another anti-cancer agent are also described in the patent.

According to claims of the patent, in the Phase I clinical trial, using NEO-201 as single agent for the treatment of subjects with advanced solid tumors which have progressed on or not responded to standard treatments, NEO-201 was proven to bind and reduce the amount of circulating Tregs in subjects with stable disease after treatment.

This finding supported the rationale of the ongoing phase II clinical trial evaluating the activity of NEO-201 with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in adults with solid tumors resistant to prior checkpoint inhibitors. This trial is currently enrolling patients with metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Head and Neck Cancer, Endometrial Cancer and Cervical Cancer, whose disease has previously progressed through prior checkpoint inhibitor therapy (including prior Keytruda). (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03476681)

This ongoing Phase 2 trial is testing to see if combining NEO-201 with Keytruda can reactivate the effectiveness of checkpoint inhibitors when they no longer work.

Data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial was recently presented on June 1st, 2024, at ASCO Annual Meeting 2024, at the Mc Cormick Convention Center, Chicago, Illinois, USA. This data demonstrated that NEO-201 reduces the quantity of regulatory T cells and gMDSCs in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of cancer patients and this reduction is associated with durable stabilization of disease. (click here).

In addition, a recent study, performed by Drs. Atsushi Tanaka and Shimon Sakaguchi from Osaka University, Japan, independently analyzed by flow cytometry the ability of NEO-201 to recognize Treg cells in from PBMCs from healthy donors, confirming findings from Precision Biologics in PBMCs from cancer patients. This study was presented as poster at the Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 on April 8th, 2024. Here there is the link to the poster: https://lnkd.in/dJaaAjij

About Precision Biologics

Founded in 2012, Precision Biologics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology corporation focused on developing therapeutic and diagnostic products for the detection and treatment of cancer. The company's antibody drug candidates and diagnostics are designed to detect and target the tumor with minimal damage to healthy cells. Precision Biologics is uniquely positioned to create innovative therapeutics through the use of proprietary cancer vaccines, several of which have demonstrated success in human trials. By marrying this platform with today's breakthrough technologies, the company is developing antibody therapeutics that could change the way we detect and treat cancer. For more information on Precision Biologics, please visit http://www.precision-biologics.com/.

