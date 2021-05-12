Precision Building Construction, LLC Celebrates Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Orlando Regional Realtors Association HQ

ORLANDO, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Building Construction LLC (PBC) recently celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for a $12 million project to build a new headquarters for the Orlando Regional Realtors Association (ORRA). After finalizing negotiations in 2020, PBC is keen to proceed with the 45,000-square-foot development on the Orlando Executive Park property. Orlando Economic Partnership President and CEO, Tim Giuliani and Orange County District 2 Commissioner, Christine Moore were among the officials who joined ORRA and nearly 200 members to kick off the construction of the new headquarters that will serve one of Central Florida's most important industries when fully completed in late 2022.

Chuck Hobus, Glenda Hobus, Matt Cormia, Jeff Word, Branson Bowen, Keith McCown, Brad Hutton, Jason Gabauer PBC Construction, Chuck Hobus, ORRA, Cliff Long, Natalie Arrowsmith, Tansey Soderstrom, Lisa Hill, Juliana Neves, Reese Stewart, Gretchen Simmons, Chuck Hobus, Glenda Hobus, County, Commissioner, Christine Moore

Chuck Hobus , president of Orlando-based PBC, and the team want the project to reflect ORRA's culture. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Hobus said, "I don't know how many of you are involved with the Orlando Regional Realtor Association, but the one thing I noticed right away in working with them, was the culture of helping and serving."

He continued, "It's recognizable throughout the entire organization - from being greeted at the front desk in the lobby to meeting with ORRA's leadership, you really get the feeling everyone wants to help you and ensure your experience is a good one."

Hobus and the design team want the building to be a welcoming experience for members and have incorporated ORRA's culture of helping and serving into their architectural design. "When you walk through this building for the first time," said Hobus, "you will see ORRA's culture of helping and serving its members has been woven into every detail."

PBC's project will see the construction of a four-story office complex located on Orlando Executive Park property, close to Interstate 4 and Lee Road, behind the existing Home Depot. The new headquarters will give ORRA much-needed space to expand and provide three event rooms, training rooms, a technology lab, six conference rooms, a gym, and convention center for larger gatherings with approximately four hundred parking spaces.

Once completed, the upper floors of the sleek modern building will overlook downtown Orlando. The project's centerpiece is a two-story lobby that will house concierges, a four-story staircase, and a café.

To make way for the construction of the new office, PBC is demolishing two existing buildings on the site: The Ambassador at 5421 Diplomat Circle, and the Promenade at 5420 Diplomat Circle. A third existing building will remain as it is.

Construction of the new ORRA headquarters is just one of many recently announced construction projects coming to the area. Others include a possible 100-acre development at Eatonville, a Starbucks and The Axe-Trap venue on Lee Road, and the new HostDime.com headquarters on Wymore Road.

ORRA's new facility is expected to open by the end of 2022 when Orlando will host the National Association of Realtors Conference and Expo. According to ORRA CEO Cliff Long , now is the perfect time to show off "the second landmark in the I-4" area.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Hobus said that the experience of working with ORRA has had a substantial impact on PBC. The focus on "members experience," he says, "will forever be imprinted on our company culture."

He also took the time to thank ORRA's leadership for allowing his firm the opportunity to serve the organization and its members. "It's an honor to be part of this team and to be part of a project that will help and serve one of Central Florida's most important industries."

Groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, April 28 with construction underway soon after. PBC estimates that construction time will be around 18 months, implying a completion date for the project sometime in Q4 2022.

Company: Precision Building Construction, LLC

Phone: 407-574-6442

Email: [email protected]

www.PBCFLA.com

Related Images

pbc-construction.jpg

PBC Construction

Chuck Hobus, Glenda Hobus, Matt Cormia, Jeff Word, Branson Bowen, Keith McCown, Brad Hutton, Jason Gabauer

groundbreaking-ceremony.jpg

Groundbreaking Ceremony

PBC Construction, Chuck Hobus, ORRA, Cliff Long, Natalie Arrowsmith, Tansey Soderstrom, Lisa Hill, Juliana Neves, Reese Stewart, Gretchen Simmons,

groundbreaking-ceremony-speech.jpg

Groundbreaking Ceremony Speech

Chuck Hobus, Glenda Hobus, County, Commissioner, Christine Moore

groundbreaking-ceremony-crowd.jpg

Groundbreaking Ceremony Crowd

PBC Construction, Chuck Hobus, ORRA, Cliff Long, Natalie Arrowsmith, Tansey Soderstrom, Lisa Hill, Juliana Neves, Reese Stewart, Gretchen Simmons.

SOURCE Precision Building Construction, LLC